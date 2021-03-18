The Maverick Classic is back.
With USA Cycling canceling its national championship events again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Colorado Mesa cycling team is trying to race as much as possible, even though the Mavericks won’t be able to defend their overall national championship until 2022.
Working with the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission, the downtown criterium and the road race will be in Grand Junction on March 27 and 28.
With the event, and Tuesday’s news that Mesa County is hoping to fully reopen next month, comes the hope from the sports commission that more events will start to fill the schedule.
“This is honestly two-fold. A, just to show folks that we’re back with events and getting ready for a busy summer and fall in terms of events coming back to the Grand Valley,” said Ben Snyder, the director of the sports commission.
“And, especially with Saturday’s race, it’s a great opportunity to be able to get out and support local businesses. We’re looking like we should have decent weather and we’ll be downtown with all the restaurants and breweries; it’s great for people to come out and watch a race, do some shopping.”
The criterium begins at 8:50 a.m. on March 27 in front of US Bank at Fourth Street and White Avenue. The road race begins at 8:30 a.m. on March 28 and travels along Purdy Mesa Road to Kannah Creek Road and to Lands End Road.
CMU cycling director Patric Rostel said cyclists were quick to sign up, and the men’s pro 1, 2 and Collegiate A division is nearly full. There are eight divisions in each race, and Snyder said several high-caliber racers from the Front Range and the region have entered.
“We’re excited,” Rostel said Tuesday afternoon. “This is going to be one of the best-attended Maverick Classics besides when we had nationals (2017-2018). The field size for the pro 1-2 and Collegiate A is at 65 now and we’re anticipating 75.”
The Mavericks, who were crowned the overall national champions last year despite the BMX and road nationals canceled, will enter 25 or 30 racers, and some of their recruits who will enroll next fall are also entering.
The Maverick Classic is the first event for Snyder since he came on board last November. He’s spent the past several months getting in contact with event directors and potential sponsors so he’s prepared when events go on the books.
“I think there’s been a lot of conversations of ‘Can this happen this year or do we need to wait until next year?’ ” Snyder said. “With the exception of one or two events that decided to wait until next year, I think a lot are really moving forward this year. Registration numbers are great; for this race, we would have been happy with 250 riders and we’re closer to 500, so it shows there’s a demand for people to get out and do things.”
Volunteers are still needed, especially for the criterium, and can contact Rostel at prostel@coloradomesa.edu.
With spring-like weather returning to the area, COVID cases on the decline and vaccines available to more people, Snyder is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
“That’s obviously music to our ears, just the ability to open and host events without crowd restrictions and things like that,” he said of the county’s reopening plan. “I think overall that supports the Grand Valley well. … We have such a great outdoor community, and with the weather turning, it bodes well for us to bounce back quicker than others.”