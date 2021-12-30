The Colorado Mesa cycling team was awarded the 2020-21 overall national championship in collegiate cycling on the basis of three of the five disciplines when the final two events were canceled.
Now, the Mavericks are intent on winning the 2021-22 title based on a full season on wheels.
“‘I think a lot of us had something to prove after not being able to race last year,” women’s mountain bike omnium champion Lauren Lackman said after winning her title in October. “I think that helped a lot. We were leading 2019 and then to have everything shut down and not have the rest of our disciplines go, we wanted to come back and go, this is our year to fully show what we can do.”
With the BMX and road races to come in February and May, 2022, respectively, Colorado Mesa is leading in the national omnium standings after first-place finishes in two of the first three events this season, with a runner-up finish in the other.
After placing second in track racing, despite not having access to a track to practice on until the team reached the competition site, the Mavericks traveled to Durango in October for the mountain bike nationals.
Facing rival Fort Lewis on the Skyhawks’ home course, the Mavericks used Lackman’s women’s omnium title to score 712 team points, with Fort Lewis second with 620 and Brevard third with 600.
And in December, the Mavericks again showed the depth of their program, winning the omnium in cyclocross. Katie Clouse won her second straight national title, then anchored the Mavs’ winning team relay, which clinched the team championship by 22 points over Fort Lewis.
Since Brian Flaherty and Patric Rostel took over CMU’s cycling program, they’ve steadily built the roster, and the depth shows in the national results.
“It happened in steps and you look at the results, slowly but surely we were getting better and better in every discipline,” Rostel said after the cyclocross nationals. “It’s been hard work over the years.”