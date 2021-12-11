Blaise Threatt did exactly what the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team needed him to do Friday night.
With time running down in regulation and the Mavericks tied 65-65 with Black Hills State, the redshirt freshman guard used a stutter step to get past his defender and drove the lane. As he was going up for the shot, Threatt was knocked to the floor.
No whistle. Just the horn sounding the end of regulation.
“I'd been making a lot of jumpers throughout the game so I was expecting them to think I was going to shoot a jumper and I got some room (down the right side of the lane), but it didn't go my way. I mean, we live with it and learn for tomorrow,” Threatt said after the Mavericks lost to Black Hills State 75-73 in overtime.
“They're probably not going to call it, and I should have just finished it.”
CMU coach Mike DeGeorge left his feet protesting the no-call on what he later called “a bang-bang play.”
With Mac Riniker and Trevor Baskin fouling out late in regulation, CMU was forced to go to a small guard lineup against the Yellow Jackets' 6-foot-7 junior forward, Joel Scott.
“Having Owen Koonce out tonight, he's hurt, that really hurt our depth up front,” DeGeorge said. “There really wasn't a Plan C when Mac and Trevor fouled out. Georgie (Dancer) fought really hard down there, but it was difficult circumstances once both those guys fouled out.”
Scott, the leading scorer in the RMAC, finished with 27 points, 25 in regulation.
The game was tied 10 times, with 17 lead changes. Black Hills built an 11-point lead in the first quarter, but needed a 3-pointer at the horn from Caelin Hearne — his only basket of the game — to lead 35-33 at the half.
“We just had to brush that off,” Small said. “We played great defense on him, forced him to take a tough shot. I switched off five different guys on that possession and tried my best, but dang, he drilled that one.”
With 1:24 remaining in regulation, it was 58-58, and Reece Johnson's 3-pointer rimmed out. Dancer, though, latched onto the rebound and got the ball back out to Threatt, who calmly buried a 3-pointer to put CMU up 61-58.
Baskin fouled out with 35 seconds left, with Scott hitting a pair of free throws, and after Dancer made a pair on the other end, the Jackets went right back inside to Scott.
He scored with 25 seconds left to cut CMU's lead to one, 63-62, and Small, who finished with 18 points, drove the baseline and drew another foul. His two free throws put the Mavs (7-5, 1-2 RMAC) up three, 65-62.
Black Hills avoided a turnover when Sindou Cisse took his eye off the ball on the inbounds pass, but chased it down before it reached the backcourt. Adam Moussa drove into the lane and passed the ball back out to Sava Dukic, whose 3-pointer tied it with 6.9 seconds left when CMU's defense got caught on a screen.
The Mavericks had a couple of chances to take control in the overtime, but a couple of missed shots and a couple of bad passes found them down 75-69 with 12 seconds left. Threatt was fouled on another drive and made the first free throw, then missed his second on purpose.
The Mavericks got the offensive rebound and Dancer banked in a 3 with 1.8 seconds left to get it within two. Black Hills (5-3, 3-0) got the ball inbounds and tossed it high in the air as the buzzer sounded before CMU could foul.
Still working to find some consistency with an ever-changing rotation, the Mavericks have taken a bit of a step back offensively, DeGeorge said.
They lost starting big man Ethan Menzies for the season to a knee injury two weeks before the opening game, and now with Koonce out indefinitely with a hip injury, the Mavericks' offense stalled at times in the half-court.
“We're just struggling finding a rhythm right now,” DeGeorge said, “particularly in the paint. Then you turn the ball over 20 times and make seven of 25 3s, it's just not a recipe to be facing one of the best teams in the league.
"But to have that kind of effort and be right there does speak to how hard the guys fought. They fought really hard but to win against the better teams, we're going to have to take better care of the ball and then not only make open shots, but finish inside.”
Threatt had 15 points and nine rebounds, Dancer had 13 points and 12 boards and Baskin another 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half.
“We fought hard,” Small said. “The guys that had to come in, especially Georgie having to guard probably the best post player in the RMAC, it's definitely a good feeling knowing that we've got that fight in us, but we came up short.”