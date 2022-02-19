Mac Riniker's stat line Friday night: 7 of 9 from the field, 19 points, three rebounds, six steals — and he made a guy sick.
“Not in basketball,” Riniker said when asked if he'd ever made an opponent sick before. “In football, yeah. … That was a new one for me.”
Riniker's hard-nosed play on both ends of the floor and Blaise Threatt's boundless energy off the bench helped the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team battle past Regis 91-79 in a showtime-turned-slugfest at Brownson Arena.
With 5:10 left in the game and the Mavericks up 70-60, Riniker drove to the basket and was called for an offensive foul, his fifth.
Regis' Brayden Carter drew the foul and sat on the floor in the lane for several moments, holding his ribs, then vomited on the floor.
The floor was cleaned and disinfected as the clean-up crew got an “M-V-P” chant from the students. Carter, who led the Rangers (17-7, 12-6 RMAC) with 18 points, returned to the game a couple of minutes later, but quickly fouled out.
Despite the delay, the Mavericks (20-8, 14-5) won their fifth straight game to keep themselves in the hunt for the top seed in the RMAC tournament with three games remaining. They're one game behind Black Hills State (16-7, 14-4), which had a game postponed last week.
Colorado Mesa's first-half play was as good as any game this season, shooting 74% from the field, 66.7% from the 3-point line and building a 10-point lead.
Trevor Baskin, who had 21 points to lead CMU, threw down a dunk early to get the crowd into it, and the Mavs scored 16 first-half points in transition and 30 for the game.
“The whole game we competed really hard,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “I thought it was our best effort of the year, just across the board. Everybody was fighting so hard, and that's a really good team.”
Threatt, who finished with 19 points, hitting all seven field goals and going 5 of 7 at the free-throw line, also had six assists, perhaps none bigger than with 1:32 left in the first half.
He had a breakaway, but Regis caught up on defense, so instead of forcing a shot, Threatt brought the ball back out to the wing and fired a pass to Jared Small, who was trailing the play. His deep catch-and-shoot 3-pointer put CMU up 43-31.
Early in the second half, it was all about defense, with Georgie Dancer denying a pass and deflecting it to Small, then Riniker reading a cross-court pass for another steal. After Baskin hit a 3-pointer off a skip pass from Dancer, who had 11 points and seven assists, Riniker got another steal in the open court. He went up for a dunk and was fouled, hitting the back end of the two-shot foul for a 51-37 lead only 2 ½ minutes into the second half.
“He just gives us so much,” DeGeorge said of the redshirt freshman forward. “He just dominates the game with his energy and toughness.”
Threatt, who had five rebounds and three steals, said he could feel a different energy on the team. He was a little surprised at how much he had in the tank, because, he said, he didn't get a lot of sleep Thursday night.
“Just the whole day I feel like I had so much energy,” he said. “I don't really sleep well. I only sleep six, seven hours on average most nights. I only slept like 5 1/2 hours (Thursday) night so I was surprised when I just woke up with so much energy. I was like, wow, I'm ready to play.
“I could just tell pregame, everyone was excited and I could tell everyone was ready to play and we wanted this game. Regis is a really good team but we knew we had a lot of advantages on them if we just got out and played our game and stayed sound defensively.”
Down 10 with about 4 ½ minutes to play, the Rangers jumped in a full-court press, and for the most part, the Mavericks handled it well. Threatt dished off to Baskin for a reverse layup, then Dancer threw a long cross-court pass to Threatt for another easy bucket and a 78-66 lead.
Threatt grabbed a rebound and fired a pass to Jared Small for a dunk and what had been an eight-point lead was quickly 14 with 2:24 remaining.
“I don't know what it was tonight, but when I was on the bench for awhile, (Threatt) had a couple of big steals and layups, Trevor had a nice dunk, Jared had a big 3 and we were all going crazy on the bench,” Riniker said. “Coach (Luke) Collins was trying to hype us all up, keep us motivated. We were all barking on the bench; it was good to see us back in the dog pound. It was fun.”
The victory sets up a rematch with Colorado School of Mines tonight, a bit of a redemption game for the Mavericks, who lost by 10 in Golden. Again, getting out in transition is the key.
“It's been a big point of emphasis for us. Our numbers were kind of knocked down there for awhile so we sort of de-emphasized running because we were worried about fatigue when we were playing with six or seven guys,” DeGeorge said.
“Now we feel like we can get out and go a little bit more, be more assertive with that because we really are best when we can get out in transition. Even if we don't get something easy in transition, if we can just force the defense to flatten out, it just allows us to be able to flow into drive-and-kick and keep us with an advantage. It's the best way for us to play and we were good at it tonight.”