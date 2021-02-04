Recruiting had to change this year.
College football coaches didn’t pack up and leave campus for a couple of months after the season, criss-crossing not only Colorado, but the country, visiting high schools as they met, evaluated and eventually offered high school players a chance at the next level.
With COVID-19 cases climbing, Tremaine Jackson and the Colorado Mesa football staff hunkered down in the Maverick Center and used the phone and video chats. They hosted a virtual recruiting visit, with nearly 200 players signing up to hear about the program and meet the coaches face-to-face, at least on their computer screens.
“It showed us some things that we don’t have to do anymore,” Jackson said Wednesday in announcing 10 signings on national letter-of-intent day. “There’s some things in recruiting that will change across the board because we figured out we don’t have to do X, Y and Z anymore. Especially at our level, that helps from a financial standpoint.
“It sucked in the beginning because it’s not normal and coaches like normal, but it ended up working out. Make no mistake, we can’t wait to get back out there because there is no substitute for personal evaluation. Quarterbacks, you want to see the quarterback throw the ball.”
Jackson announced a group of six high school players, three junior college transfers and one four-year transfer. The transfers are already on campus, as are several others who signed in December, including many from Azusa Pacific, which dropped its program. Jackson decided to keep that list “under the radar” until next fall.
In part because this fall was a “free” year in terms of eligibility, this recruiting class is small, but it’s hand-picked, Jackson said.
“Normally the player has the power, right? You go through recruiting, you recruit a player and he can tell, you follow him around, you do all that stuff,” Jackson said. “Well now because of COVID, us as coaches now have the power. We decide who we want to take. Every player that we recruited was hand-picked from a list of guys that wanted to be here.”
The transfers should provide depth at some skill positions, defensive backs Tsavion Jackson, who played at Overland High School before heading to Mesa (Arizona) Community College, and Darrien Young, who helped Modesto Junior College reach the Northern California championship game. Jackson also signed two receivers, Emari Smith from College of the Canyons (California) and Dwight Blakey, a graduate transfer from Central Arkansas.
One coach in particular who was happy Wednesday was offensive line coach Mike Barela, who landed three good-sized prep linemen, two from Colorado, Alexander Bruns (6-foot-3, 285 pounds from Regis Jesuit) and Jason Soderlin (6-3, 270 from Dakota Ridge) and one from Texas, Branden Knox (6-1, 275, Seguin).
“The line is where it’s won in Division II,” Jackson said. “If you go back and look at the national championship teams, they were dominant on the O and D lines, and when they lost a guy, the train didn’t stop. We are always going to make that a priority here.”
Defensive back Enoch Woolfork brings a couple of state titles with him from Cherry Creek and quarterback Kia’i Keone is coming off a senior year at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, where he was the team’s offensive MVP.
All but one of the high school signees played this fall — receiver/tight end Tyson Splinter, from Mt. Prospect, Illinois, is scheduled to play this spring — which told Jackson they’re resilient. They come from successful programs, a high-priority item in the recruiting process.
“Winners win,” Jackson said. “And they don’t stop at any obstacle in order to win.”