Lauren Wedman’s been playing softball for 15 years. She’s not ready to be finished.
“It’s my last year, senior year, I don’t want to be done, I know Shea (Mauser) doesn’t want to be done, Nicole (Christensen) doesn’t want to be done, Paige (Adair) doesn’t want to be done,” Wedman said Friday after delivering a two-run double to give Colorado Mesa a 3-1 victory over CU-Colorado Springs and keep the Mavs’ season alive in the RMAC Tournament.
Adair retired the Mountain Lions in order in the bottom of the inning to advance CMU to today’s elimination game against Metro State at noon. The winner faces Colorado Christian, needing to win twice to win the title and clinch a spot in the South Central Regionals next week.
The Mavericks (45-8) are ranked eighth in the region, with Colorado Christian No. 10, so the automatic bid that goes to the tournament champion is the only sure path to the national playoffs.
“The other girls don’t want to be done. They’re for us, they have our backs,” Wedman said. “Brandi (Haller) mentioned it today, if you’re going to play for anyone, play for those four. We’re going to have each other’s backs and thinking about (needing to win three to reach regionals) fires me up, because I don’t want my 15 years to come to an end yet.”
The graduating right fielder for the Colorado Mesa softball team lashed an opposite-field, one-out double to left-center to score Christensen, who led off with a base hit to right, and Ava Fugate, who reached on an error.
“Going into that at-bat I was trying to do anything to get one run across,” Wedman said. “One run puts you up one going to the bottom of the seventh and I knew Paige was on, she was going to keep them from scoring so I’m literally just doing anything I could, sac fly, ball up the middle, anything to get the ball on the grass for someone to score.”
Adair gave up a solo home run in the second inning to Paige White, but after that, settled in and was never seriously threatened.
The Mavericks, though, couldn’t get much going against Braelyne Crenshaw, hitting ground ball after ground ball. Haller doubled to lead off the fifth and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Iliana Mendoza. A wild pitch allowed Haller to race home with the tying run.
The two wins Friday helped take some of the bad taste out of the Mavs’ mouths from Thursday, which dropped them into the elimination bracket and needing to win five games to extend their season.
“We weren’t on our A game 100% (Thursday) but we’re battling back and I feel like the fire has been lit,” Wedman said. “We’re all fired up and ready to go, ready to push on and get to regionals.”
Colorado Mesa 9, Fort Lewis 1: Christensen was a double away from hitting for the cycle, but she never got a fourth at-bat after ripping a leadoff triple in the fifth inning and scoring the game-ending run on Kaley Barker’s base hit.
Christensen singled in the first, hit a three-run home run in the second and tripled in the fifth.
The Mavs erased a 1-0 deficit on Christensen’s base hit in the bottom of the first, which scored two runs, then put up six unearned runs in the second thanks to a pair of Fort Lewis errors and Christensen’s 13th home run of the season, which broke CMU’s single-season team home run record.
The Mavs’ third baseman, who is graduating later this month and giving up her final year of eligibility to enter veterinary school at Washington State, drove in five runs to back Shea Mauser (13-3), who allowed only one run on two hits. After the first inning, only one Skyhawk reached base against her, a third-inning walk.