Georgie Dancer blocked a shot at the rim with 11 seconds to play in overtime Saturday night to help preserve the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team's 81-75 thriller over Fort Lewis in Durango in the regular-season finale.
Dancer came from the weak side of the lane to swat Akuel Kot's layup attempt and Mac Riniker latched onto the rebound. Jared Small was fouled on the other end and made two free throws to put CMU up four, 79-75.
"That was a big-time play. Throughout his career, he's not afraid of the moment," CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of Dancer's block. "He's gonna step up and make plays and that's why he's helped us win so many close games."
Kot missed a 3-pointer with eight seconds to play, with Blaise Threatt snaring the rebound and drawing a foul with one second left. His free throws gave the Mavericks the six-point victory and the No. 2 seed in the RMAC tournament, which begins Tuesday.
The RMAC announced Friday that instead of using its Ratings Percentage Index to determine all seeds in the tournament because of a disproportionate number of games played, as the coaches were told earlier this season would be the case, the regular-season champion and No. 1 seed will be determined by conference winning percentage. The RMAC Athletic Administrators Council and Presidents Council approved the change.
The other seven seeds will be determined by the conference RPI.
"A disappointing decision, but it is what it is," said DeGeorge, whose team had a shot at the No. 1 seed had the conference kept it with an RPI. "We'll get ready for the tournament.
"There's just so many things that happened this season, the injuries and the 75-footers, and the way this group has just hung in there and just kept battling and put themselves in this position. It's really rewarding to see all their work paying off. It's been a great group to work with and we're excited about this week and seeing what we can get done. I think we put ourselves in a good position to get into the (NCAA) tournament either way."
Black Hills State won both of its games this weekend to finish 17-4 (.810), with the Mavericks (23-8) going 17-5 (.773) in the conference. If Black Hills State wins its first-round game Tuesday, the Yellowjackets will host the semifinals and championship games. Black Hills State plays New Mexico Highlands in the quarterfinals. Colorado Mines and CU-Colorado Springs is in the other upper bracket quarterfinal.
The second-seeded Mavericks drew Metro State, a team that beat CMU twice this season, including on one of those 75-footers to win at Brownson Arena. The men's quarterfinal game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday after the women's game.
The winner advances to play either Regis or Fort Lewis in the semifinals. Should Highlands upset Black Hills and CMU beats Metro, the Mavericks would host the final four.
Quarterfinal ticket information will be posted at cmumavericks.com.
Fort Lewis (19-8, 15-6) was on an eight-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game to move into third place in the conference. The Mavericks ended that streak and won their eighth straight to finish the regular season, avenging a loss to the Skyhawks at Brownson Arena last month.
Saturday's rivalry game was nip and tuck the entire way, with 13 ties and 17 lead changes. CMU built a 10-point lead in the first half, but at the midway point of the half Fort Lewis had come back to lead by one.
Christopher Speller buried a 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining in the half to give the Mavs a 32-28 lead. Speller, who has had limited playing time this season, had his best game of the season with 14 points, hitting three of five from the 3-point line. Threatt led CMU with 19 points, Riniker had 18 and Small 14.
"He's just kind of getting his mojo back. Honestly, I felt like if we can make it to the NCAA tournament we're gonna need him versus the Lone Star teams," DeGeorge said of Speller. "We just had to keep giving him opportunities. I thought he played really well against Western and then once he got a shot to go down, it was huge for him. It was great to see him break out. He's another guy who's not afraid of big moment or big games and he's going to be giving you everything he's got."
Mesa's biggest lead in the second half was eight points in the first four minutes. After that, it was anyone's game.
Neither team led by more than two in overtime until Dancer's key block that led to Small's free throws.