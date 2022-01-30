On a team full of redshirt freshmen, it's good to have a couple of seniors.
Georgie Dancer, one of only two seniors on the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team, was the calming influence Saturday night in the Mavericks' 81-72 victory over Western Colorado.
“He's a winner and that's the number one thing,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of Dancer. “He's doing whatever you need to do to win the game and he really understands the flow of our offense and how to attack the matchups. Some of the guys get a little confused about that sometimes and he's definitely a calming force out there.”
After shooting 78% from the field in the first nine minutes of the second half to build a 16-point lead over Western Colorado in a standing-room-only Brownson Arena, the Mavericks got sped up offensively and started going one-on-one instead of using good ball movement, which had led to those high-percentage shots.
“I think we got a little fatigued and forced a few things,” DeGeorge said. “Other than that, I thought we really had good flow, we took our time in the paint to read who was open, which is a lot of times the biggest challenge. It just takes a second to see where that next thing is and you've got to be really fundamental in the paint to be able to do that.”
The Mountaineers made a little run to cut it to a 10-point game with 3:30 remaining.
On back-to-back possessions, Dancer, who runs the point for the Mavs, took his man to the low post and scored to ease the Mavs (16-8, 10-5 RMAC) back to a more comfortable cushion.
“Coach (Kyle Bossier) and I talked before the game and he said he really wanted me to start being a little bit more aggressive in moments like that,” said Dancer who finished with 16 points and five assists. “When we kind of got stagnant on offense or we're having trouble scoring or it gets to a tight game, so I just kind of decided to take over right there and run the offense through me kind of on that low post and just make the best read from there.”
Dancer was also trying to make sure the ball was in his hands in the final minute as the Mountaineers (5-14, 4-9) were pressing to try to scramble back into the game, which they did.
The Mavericks had a couple of turnovers against the pressure and Western scored two quick baskets to pull within seven with 45 seconds remaining.
Another turnover — CMU had only eight in the game, but two in the final minute — led to a missed 3-pointer by Western with 25 seconds to play, and CMU was awarded the ball when it went out of bounds off one of the Mountaineers.
This time, the Mavs worked quickly, breaking the press when Blaise Threatt spotted Trevor Baskin alone under CMU's basket and threw him a half-court pass. Baskin gathered himself before throwing down a clinching dunk with 17.8 seconds left, putting CMU up 79-70.
“If I had a healthy ankle, I probably would have tried to do something that Coach wouldn't have liked,” said Baskin, who rolled an ankle last weekend against Regis and has been getting treatment 2-3 times a day just so he can play.
Baskin had 21 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists in another balanced scoring effort. Threatt muscled inside for 17 points and Jared Small had 11.
Defensively, the Mavericks did a good job not allowing Western's 3-point shooters to have much success. Matthew Ragsdale hit only one of six — but it was a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer for a 32-31 lead, not the first time that's happened to the Mavs this season. Western finished 6 of 19 from the 3-point line, CMU 5 of 18. The difference was CMU's 54 points in the paint, 20 more than Western scored, and 17 points off turnovers.
Mesa had more than a dozen possessions in a row in the first half without scoring, which allowed Western to keep it close, and was something the Mavs discussed at halftime.
“We knew we were getting good looks when we missed all those shots in the first half,” Baskin said. “I think it was starting inside-out in the second half and seeing some shots go in. I actually tried to set screens and actually listened to Georgie tonight. Most of the time I'm usually screaming at him, ‘What?’ because I don't know what to do (on offense) because I'm inbounding the ball, but I actually could hear Georgie and listened to him, so that worked out.”
DeGeorge said the task now is to get the Mavericks to have longer stretches of efficient offense, especially as they prepare for the postseason.
“The resiliency of this group is never a question,” DeGeorge said “They're tough, a tough group, and they understand what they're good at, we understand how to do it, we just have to sustain it for longer stretches of time.
“I mean, we didn't score for 13 straight possessions in the first half and we had another dry spell in the second half. It happened to us (Friday) night. Our defense has been relatively consistent but offensively we have these spells where we just don't sustain the way to need to play. That's the hurdle for this team, we've got to get over that to be able to make a significant run here down the stretch.”
Playing back-to-back Western Slope rivals was emotionally draining, but CMU got a boost from the large, loud crowd, the largest crowd Baskin has played in front of, he said. The Mavericks scrapped for every loose ball to try to get extra possessions.
“You just want to win it for the guys out there, you know? If the ball's rolling out in front of me, I know Trev would dive on it, so why wouldn't I?” Dancer said. “You do it for your teammates, you want to win the game. One possession could be that half-court shot that they hit and now we lose by one or something. It's just wanting it more than the other team.”