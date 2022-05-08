Mercedes Bohte refused to believe the RMAC regular-season champions will be left out of the South Central Regional tournament.
“I don’t think we’re done,” the Colorado Mesa softball coach said Saturday after the Mavericks were eliminated from the tournament in a 3-1 loss to Metro State at Bus Bergman Sports Complex. “I know we have a chance to get an at-large berth. If we don’t, whoever’s on that committee is not doing the RMAC justice. There should be two teams from the RMAC at least going through, and we are the best team in the RMAC. We didn’t win the tournament, but we are the best team here.”
The Mavericks (45-9) won’t find out until Monday morning if their coach is right, when the NCAA announces the tournament field. Eight teams make the tournament, and entering the weekend, CMU was No. 8 in the region, with Colorado Christian No. 10. The RMAC tournament champion receives an automatic berth, which the Cougars claimed with a 9-5 victory over Metro in the championship game.
Shea Mauser wishes she had one pitch back from Saturday’s game, when Ari Valdez drove a three-run home run down the left-field line in the second inning. Despite the deficit, there was plenty of time for the Mavericks to come back, but Sarah Norton had other thoughts, handcuffing the hard-hitting Mavericks for six innings.
“My job was just to keep us in it,” Mauser said. “And I think I kept them in it pretty well and that last inning they came around and helped me out a little bit, so that was good. Me and Ally (Distler, her catcher) were kind of struggling understanding the umpire, but I think Ally helped me out and we got a little better feel of his zone the last couple of innings.
“I knew my defense was going to field it if I brought it on the plate a little, so if that’s what I needed to do for him to call it, I just brought it in a little and trusted my defense.”
Mauser (13-4) scattered seven hits, walked only one and struck out seven. Norton allowed only five hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking two, but had the Mavericks popping up or lining out instead of finding gaps as they’ve done all season.
Myah Arrieta broke up Norton’s no-hitter with a line single to center in the fourth and Brandi Haller beat out an infield single. Kaley Barker was sent in to hit for Iliana Mendoza, and she delivered a single to left. With Arrieta’s speed, Bohte sent her to the plate and it appeared her hand hit the plate on the head-first slide before the tag was applied to her back, but she was called out.
“You know, if that throw’s off a little bit, we’re safe,” Bohte said. “The throw was on. It’s a risk you’ve got to take and we’re going to be aggressive, especially with a runner like that. With a much slower runner or someone who’s not going to be as savvy with their dive or slide, you hold them up, but I was feeling it. It was like, let’s do it. Every once in awhile it doesn’t go your way, and again, that was something else that didn’t quite go our way, but we’ve got to be aggressive.”
With two out in the seventh inning after North retired eight in a row, Bohte sent Ellie Smith in to pinch hit. She fouled off three pitches after working the count full until she got a pitch she could drive — and did she drive it, to the base of the baseball team’s outfield fence — for her 12th home run and the 100th of the season for the Mavs.
Lauren Wedman, the lone CMU player to make the all-tournament team, followed with a double to the gap in right-center, but pinch-hitter Ava Fugate’s hard-hit grounder was fielded at third, ending the game, and possibly the season.
“I’m just trying to extend the season, do whatever I can to help my teammates,” Wedman said. “And if I was going down, I was going down swinging and swinging hard. I wasn’t going to have a strikeout or a weak hit, I just want to do anything I could do to advance my team and get the next batter up.”
As Wedman was talking about that final at-bat, Mauser teared up, knowing her career, as well as those of Wedman, third baseman Nicole Christensen and pitcher Paige Adair, is in limbo.
“Two losses in the RMAC Tournament was not our plan,” Bohte said. “Our plan was to win this and take it out of other people’s hands. It is tough now, and it’s frustrating. We’re not going to have an end-of-season talk today. Monday we’re going to meet for the selection show and if we need to have an end-of-season talk, then we’ll talk the, but we’re going to keep our heads up and plan to fly to Texas on Tuesday.”