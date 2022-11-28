Laura Gutierrez puts up a long 3-pointer that banked in at the end of the first half Sunday for a 45-28 lead. The Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team beat Fort Lewis 78-61 in the final game of the Holiday Inn-Airport Thanksgiving Classic at Brownson Arena.
Kylee Kravig pulls up for a jumper Sunday against Sadie Misner, 33, of Fort Lewis. Kravig finished with 10 points and six assists for CMU.
Tia Slade hits a jumper over the outstretched hands of Kaitlyn Bell of Fort Lewis.
Turnovers went down, shots went up — and in — and this time, the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team made sure that big halftime lead held up.
The Mavericks won their first game of the season Sunday evening, handling Fort Lewis’ second-half pressure defense in a 78-61 victory to wrap up the Holiday Inn-Thanksgiving Classic the night after wilting against Wayne State’s press.
“We knew that was gonna come,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said of the Skyhawks pressuring full-court and trapping the ball in the second half. “I felt like they were a little more aggressive than (Wayne State), so we really had to be aware of what we wanted to do, where we wanted to go with the ball.
“And, you know, we had maybe one or two turnovers on it, but I thought the girls did a great job breaking the press and handling it. And it actually kind of I think it wore (Fort Lewis) down a little bit trying to get up and do that the whole game, or at least the second half.”
And this time, the defense led to offense, the way Wagner prefers things to work. Mesa turned the ball over only 10 times, outscored Fort Lewis 21-11 off turnovers, and had 12 second-chance points.
“When our defenses is on, our shots fall better, we get to the free throw line more, we make our free throws,” said freshman forward Olivia Reed, who recorded her third double-double of the season, with 15 points and 10 rebounds. “When we’ve been relying on our offense over our defense, it tends to not go the way we want to, so I think just continuing to capitalize on using our defense (will) fuel our offense.”
A couple of players got into early foul trouble, but the second group picked up the defensive intensity and helped the Mavericks (1-5) go on a 10-0 run late in the first quarter to go up 21-15. And in the second quarter, just like Friday, the Mavs put it all together, outscoring the Skyhawks (3-3) 24-13.
Part of that second group was Laura Gutierrez, who led CMU with 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers, including banking in a deep one at the end of the first half to push the lead to 45-28.
“I don’t look where I’m at. I mean, Coach says I shouldn’t, but once I see (the 3-point line) I’ll step up,” said Gutierrez, who was launching shots from several feet beyond the arc. “I don’t think I’m that far and then I’ll see it on film and ‘I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty deep.’ ’’
Once CMU broke the press, fighting through traps and passing the ball ahead, the Mavericks broke down the Skyhawks’ zone defense with a variety of set plays.
“We really wanted to get it inside, that was a big thing and I think Olivia and Monica (Brooks) have done a great job, they’ve been really consistent and shoot a high percentage, so that’s what we really want to establish and making sure we looked in,” Wagner said. “We got some different looks and ran some different sets against it. When you get into that zone you’re just trying to keep them off balance. If you do the same thing over and over, they’re just going to pick up on that.”
And it helps when you shoot 50% from the field, which came about because the Mavericks attacked the zone and got easy shots.
“It makes it easy when the shots go in, when the shots are falling,” Wagner said. “You’ve got to figure out a way to combat that zone and the girls did a great job.”
The teams matched points in the second half, but in the fourth quarter, when the Skyhawks tried to make a run, Brooks took control inside. She scored 11 straight points for the Mavericks to keep the lead in double figures, from 62-48 to 73-58 with two minutes to play. She finished with 13 points and six rebounds, and point guard Kylie Kravig added 10 points and six assists.
“She had a couple of big plays when they got it to like 13 or 14 and it was kind of like, OK, this could go either way,” Wagner said of Brooks, the only senior on the team. “We went into her a couple times, she made a couple of good moves and gave us a little more breathing room.”
Getting their first win of the season right before the start of conference play — against two of the teams expected to battle for the RMAC title, Colorado School of Mines and Metro State — is a confidence-builder.
“I think it is a little push in the right direction,” Gutierrez said. “We don’t want to go into conference not having won a game. I think this gives us some confidence. And even (Saturday) night even though we lost, I think that allows us to know that we can compete with good teams and we can beat them.”
The freshmen, who are playing big roles, also needed a boost.
“I definitely think tonight was necessary going into next weekend just knowing what we’re going up against and just getting that first one under our belt,” Reed said. “I know for me at least just knowing we’re not 0 and 6, we’re 1 and 5, just getting that kind of out of our heads so we can focus on the next thing.”