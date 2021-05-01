They only played at home twice during the regular season, so the Colorado Mesa men’s lacrosse players were determined to give themselves a chance to double that total.
A convincing 16-7 Senior Night victory Friday at Maverick Field over Westminster secured the RMAC regular-season title for the No. 18 Mavericks, behind a five-goal night from Jed Brummett.
“Coming into tonight, I don’t think they wanted it to be their last home game possible,” CMU coach Vince Smith said. “We had an opportunity to get up and down the field and play real fast, and they like playing at home. Hopefully we can bring the same type of energy and excitement next weekend.”
After seven road games, the Mavericks (8-1, 5-0 RMAC) were eager to play at home in April, but nearly every week their opponent had to postpone or cancel games because of COVID-19 issues.
Friday’s game was the difference between staying home next weekend to host the conference tournament or traveling to Salt Lake City.
“Going four hours to Salt Lake for a conference title game would have been absolutely awful,” Brummett said. “We decided that’s not what we wanted to do.”
Down 2-1 in the first quarter, CMU scored twice in the final five minutes, then dominated the second quarter, outscoring the Griffins (5-5, 3-2) 5-0, with Brummett scoring two of his goals — he now has 15 goals this season.
The Mavericks didn’t let up after halftime, going on a 7-2 scoring run, including a man-advantage goal by James Steinke with one second left on the clock, to build a 15-4 lead.
Now the Mavericks will spend their delayed “spring break” in Grand Junction, prepping for the conference tournament. And, Smith hopes, the Mavs will have a crowd similar to Friday, announced at 404.
“That’s awesome, right around the county max, so it’s awesome,” he said. “We’re just happy to have a chance to play here again, for hopefully two more games.”
Softball
Ally Distler hit three home runs, none bigger than her two-run shot in the top of the seventh inning in Game 2 of the Mavericks’ doubleheader sweep at Chadron State.
Distler’s home run tied the game at 10-10, and Ellie Smith, who had a 5-for-5 game, drove a one-out single to score Brooke Doumer in the eighth inning of CMU’s 11-10 come-from-behind victory.
A three-run home run by Distler helped the No. 16 Mavericks (32-2, 32-2 RMAC) break a 1-1 tie in the first game before the offense erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning in a 15-2 six-inning win.
Paige Adair (16-1) struck out 10 in the opening game and fanned six more in 5 1/3 innings of relief in the second to get the win in both games. Chadron State had the tying and winning runs on base with one out in the eighth, but Adair got a fly ball to right field and a groundout to first to secure the win.
Track & Field
Sierra Arceneaux broke Colorado Mesa’s program record in the women’s 100 meters and provisionally qualified for the NCAA Division II nationals on the first day of the RMAC championships in Pueblo.
Arceneaux’s time of 11.57 seconds shattered Brooklynn York’s two-year-old record of 11.73 and ranks 10th in the nation as of Friday.
Brock Murphy won the men’s hammer throw with a provisional qualifying distance of 184 feet, 1 inch, with Hayden Riley ninth (156-9).
Justin Thompson placed fifth in the men’s long jump with a best leap of 24-5.
Mica Jenrette leads the women’s heptathlon with 2,934 points after four events, with a 203-point lead entering today’s final three events. Chian DeLoach placed fourth in the women’s long jump with a best effort of 19 feet, 5.25 inches.