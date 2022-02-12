Colorado Mesa swept the top three places in the women’s 500-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and the men’s 100 backstroke on Friday on the third day of the RMAC swimming and diving championships at El Pomar Natatorium.
Lily Borgenheimer continued her assault on the record book, breaking the pool record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute. 1.75 seconds, with a B-cut qualifying time for the Division II nationals.
Katerina Matoskova won the women’s 500 free in 4:56.77, with Amelia Kinnard second (4:59.78) and Kelsea Wright third (5:06.67), all national provisional times. Lauren White, Matoskova and Davy Brown went 1-2-3 in the 100 back, with White touching in 55.08, Matoskova 55.92 and Brown 56.17, all B-cuts.
Ben Sampson led the Mavs’ sweep in the men’s 100 back with a B time of 47.44, followed by Lane Austin (48.14) and Andrew Scoggin (48.21), also B-cut times. Dejan Urbanek won the men’s 200 butterfly in 1:47.21,with Jake Simmons third (1:30.28), and Mahmoud Elgayar was second in the 100 breaststroke (54.40), all provisional qualifying times.
Borgenheimer anchored CMU’s winning 800 free relay team that broke the pool record, with White, Wright and Matoskova swimming the first three legs and finishing in 7:28.37, yet another provisional qualifying time. The men’s 800 free relay team of Kuba Kiszcak, Sampson, John Walgast and Matheus Lapierriere swam a B time of 6:40.07 to finish second.
Ali Lange broke the RMAC record with a score of 466.95 points to lead a 1-2-3-4 sweep on the women’s 1-meter diving board. Jolynn Harris was second, Kyra Apodaca third and Marissa Stahl fourth, all qualifying for nationals.
The CMU women are closing in on their fourth straight RMAC title with 1,020.5 points, well ahead of Colorado Mines, which is second with 589.5 points. The CMU men have a 232.5-point cushion over the Orediggers, scoring 891 points entering the final day of competition.
Baseball
Harrison Rodgers followed up his three-home run opening game with two more in the Mavericks’ 20-10 win at No. 22 Azusa Pacific in the first game of a doubleheader.
The second-ranked Mavericks (3-0) hit five out of the park, including a two-run shot by Haydn McGeary in the first inning.
CMU won the nightcap 7-1, with Kannon Handy allowing only three hits in six innings and Gage Edwards pitching a perfect seventh inning.
Rodgers went 2 for 4 and drove in seven runs, hitting a pair of three-run home runs in the opening game. His first home run came in the sixth inning that broke open an 8-6 game, and another in the ninth to put CMU up 16-10. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning to help the Mavericks rally from a 6-4 deficit.
Staked to a 3-0 lead, Joey Mazzetti ran into control problems in the bottom of the second, hitting the leadoff man and then walking the bases loaded. After a strikeout, he hit batters on back-to-back pitches and was lifted for Auston Lorenz.
A ground ball to first forced the runner at the plate, but Lorenz gave up a three-run double before getting out of the inning, but the Mavs trailed 5-3.
A home run by Chase Hamilton in the fourth cut it to 5-4, and CMU eventually tied the game 6-6 in the fifth inning.
A six-run sixth put the Mavs back in control, and up 13-10 after eight, the Mavericks put up seven more runs in the ninth. CMU had 19 hits, with three doubles to go with the five home runs. Lorenz got the win in relief, allowing one run on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
In the second game, the Mavericks scored five runs in the fifth inning to break open a 1-0 game.
Farmer led off the inning with a home run to left-center, and with two on and one out, the Cougars elected to walk Rodgers to load the bases.
Stevenson Reynolds reached on a fielder's choice, and an errant throw trying to get Rodgers at second base led to three runs scoring. Reynolds took third on a base hit by Chase Hamilton and scored on a squeeze bunt by Ethan Ezor.
Handy retired the first six men he faced and after giving up a walk and base hit to open the third, set down the next six batters in order. Azusa Pacific (2-5) used a pair of singles and a fielder's choice to get its only run in the fifth inning, and with a runner at second with two out, Handy got a strikeout to end the fifth, then got two ground balls and a fly ball in the sixth.
He struck out five, needing only 71 pitches in six innings. Edwards needed only 11 pitches in the seventh, striking out one and getting a pair of fly balls.
Tennis
The men’s and women’s teams both dropped 6-1 decisions to Ottawa University Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.
Christian Albrechtsen won his No. 4 singles match 6-3, 6-2, and he and Moises Cure won their No. 1 doubles match 6-4 but the Spirit won at No. 2 and No. 3 for the doubles team point.
Keenan Kelley won at No. 6 doubles for the women’s team in a three-setter, 6-1, 6-7 (7-4), 11-9. Macy Richardsen and Paige Furin won their No. 2 doubles match 6-1, but Ottawa won the other two to earn the doubles point.
The Mavericks lost 4-3 to the Western New Mexico men's team later in the day, but the women's team claimed a 6-1 victory over their former RMAC rivals.
In the men's dual, Western New Mexico won the doubles point, but Jorge Abreu, Moises Cure and Tegan Hartman won at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6 singles, respectively, with Abreu claiming a three-set win.
It came down to the No. 5 singles match, with Jandre van Wyk winning the first set 6-4 over the Mustangs' Brendan Lock, who came back for a 6-1 win in the second set. Lock closed it out with a 6-0 victory in the third set.
After winning two of three doubles matches, the CMU women won all but the No. 1 singles match — Makenna Livingston dropped a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 match to Livia Leite.
Macy Richards, Julianna Campos and Kenna Kelley all won three-set matches at No. 3, 4, and 5 singles, respectively.