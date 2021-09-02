This is the week teams and players start posting the countdown on social media — a photo of a player wearing the corresponding jersey number of how many days remain until kickoff.
Dirion Hutchins, a starting defensive end for Colorado Mesa, on Monday posted a photo of himself grinning from ear to ear and flexing, wearing No. 3 and tweeting “BIG SMILES!! 3 Days until game day!”
Colorado Mesa tight end Jake Whitmer wasn’t content with simply counting down the days.
“51 hours 21 minutes…” he tweeted on Monday.
Tuesday afternoon, coach Tremaine Jackson noted that “we’re actually going to play a game in 48 hours.”
The anticipation — and expectation — is high for the CMU football team, which went 2-1 in its abbreviated season last fall.
Since then, the coaching staff pored through the transfer portal, adding several transfers, some of whom are graduate students, others who have anywhere from one to four years of eligibility remaining.
When camp started in August, every position was up for grabs, and the first depth chart of the season shows that.
There’s a new starting quarterback and three new three starting wide receivers, all transfers. The starting running back? Another transfer. In fact, only one player who carried the ball last fall is on the two-deep for the opener tonight at Stocker Stadium against William Jewell College (Missouri) — junior running back Isaac Maestas, who injured a shoulder on the first play of the season and missed the rest of 2020.
With an experienced defense and plenty of big-play threats on offense, Jackson can’t wait to turn the Mavs loose tonight.
“The best game I watch is in practice,” he said a couple of weeks ago. “I don’t know how the rest of our season is gonna go, but if it’s anything like our practices, then I’m really excited because there’s a lot of competition over at Stocker in a practice that I don’t know if we’ve seen in a game setting. It’s been really fun to watch offensively; I think we’re gonna be special.”
Offense
Put the ball in the end zone, anyhow, any way.
Karst Hunter, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound third-year freshman, was listed as an “athlete” on South Dakota State’s roster, and won the starting QB battle over another transfer, junior Christian Moore (Central Washington). Hunter played in all 10 games last spring for the Jackrabbits, who lost 23-21 in the FCS title game to Sam Houston State, mainly on special teams and at wide receiver.
“When he went to SDSU, he could do so much, but they really didn’t know what to do with him, but what he did do was go play football,” Jackson said.
”He took care of the football extremely well (in camp), I thought he managed the offense really well, and then he’s an athletic guy on top of it. That made it a little bit extra, the cherry on top.”
With an experienced offensive line — four of the five interior linemen return from last season, plus veteran tight end Dagan Rienks — and a starting running back, redshirt freshman Avian Thomas, who rushed for more than 4,600 yards and 60 touchdowns in high school and was on the same South Dakota State team as Hunter last spring, the Mavs will establish the running game. The only newcomer on the line is left guard Demetrius Cooley, a graduate transfer from Tennessee State.
“We want to run the football because we’re a tough, hard-nosed, lineman-led football team,” Jackson said.
However …
“We do like to get the ball up in the air and get it down the field,” the second-year coach continued. “I always tell people, ‘Why drive when you can fly?’”
Dwight Blakey, a grad student from Central Arkansas, is one of the new receivers to watch, as is Elijah Lilly — but don’t blink.
“Elijah Lilly might be the fastest guy on the Western Slope of Colorado,” Jackson said of the graduate student transfer from the University of New Mexico. Lionell McConnell is a senior transfer from Abilene Christian in the new trio of go-to receivers.
“Whoever has the hot hand, we’re gonna keep giving it to him and when they double him, we’re gonna look to another guy,” Jackson said.
Defense
The Mavs figure to make hay when they don’t have the football.
With unheard-of depth in the secondary, Jackson can keep his corners and safeties fresh.
“They know if we take a guy out to put another guy in, it’s not necessarily somebody did something wrong, it’s that we’re deep enough now. You’re talking a group that has to play 80, 90 plays,” Jackson said. “Nobody who plays 80, 90 (plays will be effective the entire game), but if that group could play 50 and another guy play 35, then we feel like we’ve got a shot.”
Sixth-year senior strong safety Damar’ren Mitchell and senior corner Devante Loggins return to lead that uber-talented group, with Deeandra Ervin, who transferred to CMU last year from Arkansas Tech, at free safety, and junior transfer Darrien Young (Modesto Junior College) at the other corner.
“I know I don’t want to come out because it’s my senior year, I just want to play my heart out for these guys, I want to play every snap if I can, but like Coach said, they did a good job recruiting and bringing these guys in,” Mitchell said. “They’re bringing in more talent than we’ve ever had here.”
Up front, tackles Pierre Hayes and Brian Rattery return, and Remington Green and Bryant Bowen are back to lead the linebackers in their second year in the program. Hutchins, a junior transfer from Bowling Green, and Torren Calhoun, who was injured last year, will start at defensive end.
Mitchell has noticed how much more physical the Mavericks are this fall than a year ago, so much so that full-contact practices are limited.
“The COVID year we weren’t very physical like we should have been,” he said. “This year we’re very physical; Coach doesn’t let us tackle in practice that much because he knows what we can do.”