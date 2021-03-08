Haydn McGeary went 5 for 6 and drove in nine runs Sunday in the second-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team’s second consecutive rout of Adams State, 29-6, in Alamosa.
The Mavericks (5-1, 2-0 RMAC) had 26 hits, 14 for extra bases, and actually trailed 4-3 entering the fourth inning.
Conrad Villafuerte hit a two-run home run and with two out, Tyler Parker doubled and Matt Turner singled him home. McGeary, who drove in seven runs on Saturday, hit a two-run shot for an 8-4 lead and Spencer Bramwell followed with a solo home run to left-center.
Four more runs scored in the fifth inning, including Villafuerte’s second home run of the game — Turner added a two-run shot — and the Mavericks’ five-run seventh inning put it out of reach, 19-6.
Blaine Demello led off the inning with a triple and after two walks, McGeary hit a grand slam to put the Mavs up 18-6.
After making wholesale changes in the eighth, the Mavericks’ backups scored eight runs and added two more in the ninth. McGeary, who caught and later played first, had a two-run double, and a walk and three hit batters with the bases loaded got four runs home. Tanner Remple added a two-run double.
Harrison Rodgers hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, the last of seven balls the Mavs hit out of the park.
Ryan Day threw four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out six. Three relievers combined to allow two runs on six hits over the final five innings, with Jared Ure (1-1) credited with the win.
Women’s Soccer
Sydney Hathaway’s goal with 2 minutes, 15 seconds to play lifted the Mavericks to a 1-1 tie with Fort Lewis.
Despite taking 21 shots, the Mavericks managed only eight on goal and only Hathaway’s, off a feed from Lexi Newton, found the back of the net.
The Skyhawks (0-0-1) scored late in the first half, with Aubrey Swindle connecting off a pass from Corinne Sanderson. It was one of only two shots Fort Lewis put on goal — CMU’s defense allowed the Skyhawks to take only six shots.