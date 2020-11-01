Lily Borgenheimer's debut for the Colorado Mesa women's swim team was a record-setter, and the Mavericks won every event Saturday in a 190-90 victory against Western Colorado at El Pomar Natatorium.
Not only did CMU win every event, but the Mavs were second in every race and went 1-2-3 in all but two, plus they dominated both diving events.
Borgenheimer, a transfer from Minnesota State, where she was a national runner-up in the 200-yard breaststroke, won that event by nearly 14 seconds, touching in 2 minutes, 16.77 seconds and breaking the school record. She also set a provisional national qualifying time in the event.
Borgenheimer also won the 50 freestyle (24.95) and the 200 individual medley (2:09.34). Lauren White won both the 100 backstroke (57.57) and the 100 free (53.77).
Ali Lange won the 1-meter diving competition with 248.18 points and Jolynn Harris won on the 3-meter board (258.98).
CMU swam the final three events as exhibitions, the only three races in which the Mountaineers claimed first-place points, but Mavericks touched home first in all three, the 100 butterfly, 200 IM and the 400 free relay.