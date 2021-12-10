It wasn’t going to come down to the final match this time.
Colorado Mesa’s wrestling team dominated from the start Thursday in a dual against rival Western Colorado, winning the first three matches and rolling to a 33-6 victory at Brownson Arena.
Dawson Collins got it started with a 7-5 victory at 125 pounds in the Grand Junction freshman’s first dual against Western, and the Mavericks continued to build momentum, winning the first three matches.
“This was my first home dual, so I was ready to represent,” Collins said. “(In the Nebraska-Kearney Duals, Cody Fatzinger) beat me, so he already had one up on me. This whole week, I’ve been working and it’s been in my head, like, hey, this kid beat me. I didn’t really go out there with a game plan, I just went out there knowing in my head, hey, I’m gonna win this match.”
Earlier this week, veteran Nolan Krone said the younger wrestlers might not understand the rivalry, but by the time Thursday rolled around, those youngsters were more than up to speed.
“We know it’s a big dual for us,” said redshirt freshman Ryan Wheeler, who won a key match at 157 pounds. “It’s Piph’s (CMU coach Chuck Pipher) son (Western coach Charlie Pipher), so for him to go back for Christmas together, we had to win.”
Wheeler, in his first dual against the Mountaineers, was fighting off a takedown attempt by Cole Mortensen when he got his chance. He turned into Mortensen and put him on his back with 2:20 left in the first period. Wheeler kept working until he pinned Mortensen with 1:48 on the clock, giving the Mavericks an 18-3 lead.
“He had my legs, and I like throws, so once I turned into him I was pretty comfortable and just did what I do in the practice room,” Wheeler said. “I put him in a position I want to be in. I just tried to get where I can be in a good position.”
Western got its second— and final — decision of the night at 165 pounds, but the younger Mavericks had set things up for the veterans in the upper weights, building an 18-6 lead.
“Dawson, that’s a massive win for him and Erik (Contreras, 141 pounds) got another pin, got that cradle. That got us going,” Wheeler said. “It gives us a good mindset, no pressure, and we’re on a roll.”
CMU rattled off three straight wins, with Seth Latham defeating Jimmy LaConte 8-2, then Krone following with a 15-0 technical fall at 184 pounds over Cole Gray. Latham amassed 4 minutes, 35 seconds of riding time in his match and Krone had 4:26 of riding time.
Donnie Negus followed with a dominating 16-5 major decision at 197 and Gabe Carranza, who was pinned in the final match of last year’s dual, a 25-24 Western victory, claimed a 6-3 win over Sammy DeSeriere in a rematch of that bout.
Collins grew up watching the Mesa-Western duals, and loved being in the middle of the mat, under the spotlight on Thursday. The redshirt wrestlers and the women’s team were out in force, including body paint, crowding the edge of the mat the entire night. When the final horn sounded on Negus’ victory, he immediately turned to the students, throwing his hands up in victory.
“It’s awesome,” Collins said. “Honestly, there’s no better feeling than wrestling at home, seeing all your fans up there and then after your match or after the whole dual’s over you go up there and everybody’s cheering and giving you hugs.
“I mean, it’s a great feeling that I never want to lose, you know?”