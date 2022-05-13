Let’s face it, walk-off victories are fun.
So are home runs, especially back-to-back-to-back home runs.
But it’s time for the Colorado Mesa baseball team to start playing with a lead again — and building on those leads — after the Mavericks ran out of ninth-inning heroics Thursday afternoon in a 6-5 loss to CSU-Pueblo in the RMAC Tournament.
“We’re gonna be in close games from here on out unless we can start getting those timely hits,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “In all those games last week (against CSU-Pueblo) we had chances to extend leads and we aren’t extending leads. So now we have to keep battling.”
The No. 14 Mavericks (37-13) play at 11 a.m. today in an elimination game against the loser of Thursday night’s game between Colorado School of Mines and Metro State. The winner of that game plays again at 7 tonight to get to Saturday’s championship game.
Down 3-1 in the third inning, the Mavericks’ “Bergman Bombers” got them the lead when Haydn McGeary hit a two-run home run deep into the parking lot behind left field, his 28th of the season. Spencer Bramwell followed with his 21st, a shot to left-center, and the next man up, Conrad Villafuerte, hit his third of the season to left.
“Definitely a big lift,” Bramwell said of the home runs. “But that’s hard to do over and over again. We expect to get more base hits. I think we got a little long, a little big (on our swings).”
Hanks echoed that sentiment.
“As fun as the three home runs were, I thought it affected those kids’ at-bats the next time up,” he said.
Those home runs made it 5-3 and it seemed as if the Mavericks were back on track. Ryan Day escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the first, allowing only one run, but a fielding error on a high pop fly to second base allowed the ThunderWolves (27-25) to score twice in the third.
With a runner on first, Pueblo called for a hit-and-run, but Noah Hennings popped the ball up behind second base. It fell in between Harrison Rodgers and right fielder Julian Boyd as Reggie Williams sprinted back to first, figuring the ball would be caught. Rodgers had an easy out at second, but couldn’t get a grip on the ball, dropping it twice, and Williams beat the throw.
“The hit and run, they pop it up and you teach one of the infielders to fake like they’re catching a ground ball so the guy slides and you have a chance to catch it, double him up. Harry was trying to fake it and trying to be the one catching the ball,” Hanks said. “And then he panicked and couldn’t pick it up and that led to a run. Pueblo played good.”
Still, Day stranded a runner at third and was finding his command, working the corners. He made a couple of mistakes on pitches in the fourth and fifth innings, and the ThunderWolves’ Elijah Borjas and Brady Prewitt hit them out of the park to tie it at 5-5.
Day took his first loss of the season, allowing six runs on eight hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five and, Hanks said, pitched well enough to not only keep the Mavericks in the game, but win it.
“We got the 5-3 lead and that’s when we should have extended it,” Hanks said. “Ryan pitched well enough for us to win and we had opportunities with runners on.
“The Corrales kid (CSU-Pueblo reliever Edwin Corrales, who got the win, allowing only two hits over the final five innings, striking out six) was very good, his change-up was very good. That’s a good pitch, and when a guy throws like that you tip your cap to him and we’ll put together a plan that gives us a chance. We have the offense.”
The Mavericks hit into a pair of double plays in the middle innings, including one with the heart of the order up. Caleb Farmer led off the fifth with a double and McGeary was intentionally walked. Bramwell struck out and Villafuerte grounded into an inning-ending double play.
In the sixth, Mesa had two on with two out but Rodgers flied out to right and Bramwell was stranded at second with two out in the seventh.
Pueblo came up with the winning run in the eighth, putting a pair of runners on with one out. Hanks lifted Day for Dave Henderson, who walked the bases loaded and then gave up a sacrifice fly to center before ending the inning with a strikeout.
Still, the Mavericks, ranked No. 1 in the South Central Region, are a safe bet to make the six-team regional playoffs next week — the four teams remaining in the RMAC tournament are all fighting to secure the automatic bid that comes with the tournament championship.
Frankie Fitzgerald will start the first game today, and the coaching staff will take it from there.
Despite the loss, CMU is confident it can come back and win four games over the next two days.
“We get to play the most baseball in the tournament,” Bramwell said. “Can’t complain.”