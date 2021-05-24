As expected, Colorado Mesa’s baseball team earned the No. 1 seed in the South Central Regional tournament Sunday despite losing in the RMAC tournament championship.
And as expected, the Mavericks (41-5) will face the team that handed them three of their five losses this season, the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (30-11) in the first round at 1 p.m. on Thursday in San Angelo, Texas. The Mountain Lions’ RMAC title knocked Metro State out of playoff contention.
The other first-round game pits Lone Star Conference rivals West Texas A&M (32-7), seeded second, and Angelo State (39-7), the No. 3 seed at 1 p.m.
It’s CMU’s 12th consecutive regional appearance and 20th overall.
The Mavericks, the 2019 national runners-up, lead the nation in runs scored and boast the nation’s leading hitter, designated hitter Haydn McGeary, and a starting rotation that is a combined 29-1.
After Saturday night’s loss to the Mountain Lions, who are making their first NCAA Division II baseball playoff appearance, the Mavericks started mentally preparing for the next round.
“We’ll live to play again,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “This can make us better if we allow it to.”
Hanks and his coaching staff will have to determine their 25-man active roster for the regional, and have likely lost second baseman Blaine Demello for at least the regional. Demello sustained a knee injury making a spectacular sliding catch in foul territory in the championship game, appearing to catch his cleat on the grass, and was helped off the field. He returned with his knee heavily wrapped and walking on crutches. Hanks said the injury was “not good.”
The eight regional champions advance to the Division II World Series from June 5-12 at the USA Baseball Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
Shortstop Chase Hamilton, who scored the winning run to force the if-necessary game Saturday, was confident the Mavericks would bounce back from the loss.
“We’ve definitely noticed after a loss once in a while we stop pressing so much, stop being tight and start loosening up, start having fun and just playing hard, playing for each other,” he said. “So I think it’s probably a good wake-up call for us and make us realize we’ve still got work to do and get us ready for Texas.”
All-Region Awards: McGeary was voted the South Central Region player of the year and Hanks the region coach of the year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Colorado Mesa placed four players on the first team, making them and Hanks eligible for national awards at the end of the season.
McGeary, CMU’s junior designated hitter and backup catcher, was a unanimous selection after leading all of Division II in hitting (.488), slugging percentage (.971) and RBI (82). He’s second in the nation with 25 doubles and third with 84 hits. He’s hit 18 home runs entering the regional tournament.
Sophomore Andrew Morris also made the first team as a starting pitcher and was the runner-up for the regional pitcher of the year. Morris is 9-0 with a 2.14 ERA and 113 strikeouts. Junior outfielder Matt Turner made the first team with a .412 average, 54 RBI and 22 home runs.
Junior catcher Spencer Bramwell, who is hitting .363 with 11 doubles and 10 home runs, also landed a spot on the first team. He’s been the primary catcher for a pitching staff with a combined ERA of 4.35.