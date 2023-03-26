Eight home runs, 17 doubles, two triples and 43 total hits all added up to Colorado Mesa’s dominating 38-1, 13-4 doubleheader sweep Saturday of Colorado Christian.
There was no letdown after the Mavericks’ emotional victory Friday that gave coach Chris Hanks his 1,000th career victory — just the opposite.
Colorado Mesa (20-7, 11-1 RMAC) scored 13 runs in the first inning of the opening game, a half-inning that took 38 minutes.
The Mavericks batted around twice in that inning, and had enough of a cushion before the Cougars even batted to invoke the RMAC run rule of having a 12-run lead after seven innings in a scheduled nine-inning game.
CMU scored in all but the sixth inning. Harrison Rodgers led off with a ground-rule double and finished 3 for 4, scored four runs and drove in three. He had a pair of doubles and a home run from the leadoff spot in the lineup.
Braden Winget and Christos Stefanos, though, had monster games. Winget, who got the start at first base, went 4 for 5, scored three runs and drove in a career-high eight, hitting a pair of home runs.
Stefanos, who was the starting designated hitter, went 3 for 4 with five runs and scored three times. He doubled twice and also hit a home run, as did Bransen Cosgrove, who subbed in for Julian Boyd in right field.
The Mavericks had 27 hits, and scored four or more runs in the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings, handling all seven pitchers the Cougars sent to the mound at All Star Park. The Mavericks took advantage of 13 walks and subbed players liberally — even pitcher Jordan Ellison came in to hit as the backup designated hitter, and doubled in his first at-bat.
The 38 runs were just shy of the Mavs’ single-game record of 41, also against Colorado Christian at All Star Park in a 41-7 win in 2008.
Jared Ure, meanwhile, threw five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and striking out five. Brenden Morris allowed one run on four hits, striking out three, over the final two innings.
Again, CMU scored in each inning except the sixth in the second game, but didn’t string quite as many together, except for a five-run fourth inning.
Kannon Handy (4-0) allowed one run on five hits and struck out five in four innings.
Stefanos, Kolby Felix and Declan Wiesner hit home runs and Rodgers doubled and tripled. Felix drove in four runs in the final game of the series in which the Mavericks outscored Colorado Christian 83-7.
Women’s Lacrosse
Kiley Davis scored four goals but the Mavericks lost 24-12 to sixth-ranked Florida Southern in Lakeland, Florida.
Mesa (3-4) fell behind 8-1 in the first quarter, and although the Mavs closed the gap to 13-7 at halftime, Florida Southern (9-1) went on a 7-1 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
Regan Wentz and Carson Dickey had two goals each for CMU, which was out-shot 33-20.