Colorado Mesa fell behind early to Regis in the RMAC women’s lacrosse championship match and couldn’t catch up, losing 15-6.
It was the first time the No. 24 Mavericks (8-5) reached the conference tournament title. Regis (14-1), ranked No. 10 in the nation, received the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Regional on Sunday evening.
Kyleigh Peoples scored only 40 seconds into the game, her first of four goals, and the Rangers controlled play the entire game.
Back-to-back goals by Regan Wentz and Lauren Wick cut CMU’s deficit in half at 4-2, but Regis pushed the lead back to 8-2. Peoples’ 53rd goal of the season made it 9-3 before Kiley Davis found the back of the net to pull CMU within 9-4 at halftime. Davis finished the season with 33 goals for the Mavericks.
After Wick scored her 27th goal of the season early in the second half and Melanie Evans followed that two minutes later to make it 10-6, the Rangers finished it out with five goals, four coming in a nine-minute span.
Regis took only six more shots than the Mavericks, but keeper Elle Crawford made 10 saves to keep CMU at bay.
Davis, Wick, Ashton Whittle and Adelaine Charlsen, who made five saves, made the all-tournament team for the Mavericks.
Baseball
Two first-inning errors and some shaky pitching cost the top-ranked Mavericks a chance to sweep rival CSU-Pueblo in a 9-6 loss, ending CMU’s 21-game winning streak.
A pair of throwing errors by shortstop Jonathan Gonzalez led to three runs for the ThunderWolves (14-21, 12-19 RMAC), who gave up a first-inning home run to Tyler Parker.
It was 3-2 in the fourth after Conrad Villafuerte scored on a sacrifice fly by Harrison Rodgers, and the Mavericks (33-3, 30-2) tied it at 4-4 in the sixth. Villafuerte singled to lead off the inning and Wacy Crenshaw walked. Caleb Farmer bunted them into scoring position and Rodgers lifted his second sacrifice fly of the game. Ethan Ezor, who replaced Gonzalez at short, drove home the tying run with a base hit to right.
The bullpen, though, couldn’t keep it there. Josh Danyliw faced four batters, leaving with the bases loaded with one out in the seventh after two walks and a base hit. Cade Nicol hit the first man he faced, scoring the go-ahead run, then gave up a two-run single. By the end of the inning, the Mavericks were down 8-4 and the T-Wolves added another run in the eighth.
Ezor singled in the ninth and with two out, Matt Turner hit his 19th home run of the season. Haydn McGeary drew a walk but pinch-hitter Jordan Stubbings struck out.
CMU wraps up the regular season with a four-game series against Colorado Christian starting Thursday evening at Suplizio Field, then will host the RMAC Tournament starting May 18.
Softball
Pairings were released for this week’s RMAC Tournament at the CMU Softball Stadium, with the top-seeded Mavericks playing at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Colorado Mesa (34-2) received a first-round bye after winning its fifth consecutive regular-season championship. The Mavericks play the winner of the opening game of the double-elimination tournament between No. 4 Colorado School of Mines and No. 5 Regis, which begins at 11 a.m.
Tickets for the tournament, which has a limit of 400 per day, are on sale at rmacsports.org.