Despite missing three starters, including two nationally ranked wrestlers, the No. 15 Colorado Mesa men’s wrestling team placed sixth in the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky.
Three one-point decisions hurt the Mavericks in a 21-12 loss to McKendree University in the fifth-place match after dispatching Super Region 6 opponent Fort Hays State in their first match Friday morning. The Mavericks wrestled without Dawson Collins, ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds, Ryan Wheeler, ranked 12th at 157, and national qualifier Nolan Krone at 184 pounds.
Down early after Cian Apple’s 4-1 loss at 125 pounds and Collin Metzgar’s 4-3 setback at 133, Erik Contreras and Nick Gallegos won to tie the match and Ariel Rodriguez, who moved up from 149 pounds to take Wheeler’s spot in the lineup, won a wild 15-11 decision at 157 pounds to put the Mavericks up 9-6. It was 9-9 after Alexander Holguin lost 3-2 at 165 pounds.
Seth Latham was taken down in his 174-pound match, but the two points were taken away from McKendree’s Josh Jones for an illegal move, and Latham was awarded one point. Latham scored a second-period escape to go up 2-0, but in the third period Jones received a penalty point when Latham was called for locking his hands.
With 1:01 on the clock, Jones scored an escape to tie the match at 2-2, then took Latham down with only 23 seconds left. Latham escaped with 12 seconds to go, cutting the deficit to 4-3, but couldn’t get a takedown to win the match.
Donnie Negus got a 12-0 major decision at 197 pounds for the Mavericks, who were making their first appearance at the National Duals. A total of 51 teams wrestled, with tournaments for Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA teams on the men’s side. Another 23 women’s teams entered — CMU’s trip was scuttled when the women’s flight to Louisville was canceled by weather.
Against Fort Hays State, three bonus-points wins in the first three bouts put the Mavericks up 16-0 on the way to a 34-10 victory.
Apple and Contreras recorded pins, with Metzgar earning a major decision. With the Mavericks up 20-7, Latham used a takedown and four 4-point nearfalls in the first period to record an 18-0 technical fall and give CMU a 25-7 lead.
Negus won with a second-period pin and Anderson closed it out with a 7-1 decision to put the Mavericks in the fifth-place match.
Basketball
The CMU women’s plan of playing five games in eight days was derailed when games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues in opponents’ programs. The Mavericks’ game tonight at Black Hills State has been postponed, as has the makeup game planned for Monday afternoon at CU-Colorado Springs.
The RMAC announced Friday evening that the CMU men’s game at Black Hills State has been moved back to 1 p.m. on Sunday.
CMU’s women were going to play at New Mexico Highlands on Tuesday, but that, too, is off because of COVID protocols at Highlands. The Mavericks (10-1, 5-1 RMAC) have not played since Dec. 18, with their next scheduled game Jan. 14 against Metro State at Brownson Arena.
Several games throughout the conference were postponed this week — teams must have at least eight players and one coach available to play, per RMAC rules.
Swimming & Diving
The CMU women’s team won the final four swimming events to tie the Air Force Academy 121-121, and also defeated Colorado School of Mines 188-51 in Colorado Springs.
The men’s team came up short in a 136-104 loss to the Falcons, but defeated Mines 149-87.
Lily Borgenheimer and Lauren White each won two events to lead the Mavericks’ impressive first meet since the holiday break. Borgenheimer won the 400-yard individual medley (4 minutes, 35.63 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.79) and White winning the 200 freestyle (155.13) and the 100 backstroke (57.12).
Katerina Matoskova won the 500 free (5:21.58) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Ruby Bottai, Julie Day, Logan Anderson and Davy Brown wrapped up the meet with a victory in 1:37.37.
The Mavericks went 1-2-3 in both diving events, with Ali Lang winning the 3-meter event with 241.20 points, followed by Kyra Apodaca and Jolynn Harris. Harris won on the 1-meter board with 249.50 points, followed by Lange and Apodaca.
On the men’s side, Jacob Troescher won the 1,000 free (10:02.85) and was second in the 500 free (4:53.81). Andrew Scoggin won the 100 backstroke (51.31), with Jeremy Koch second. Jake Simmons was second in the 400 I, Troescher second in the 500 free, with Tanner Belliston second on the 1-meter diving board and Noah Luna second in the 3-meter event.
The 200 free relay team of Lane Austin, Felipe D’Orsi, Scoggin and Kuba Kiszczak was second in 1:25.29.
Northern Colorado was scheduled to compete at Air Force, but withdrew because of COVID-19 issues in its program. Mesa’s meet at Mines today was canceled.