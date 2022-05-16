Colorado Mesa’s baseball team slipped to the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II South Central Region, but will still host one of the two “pods” in the playoffs this week.
The Mavericks (39-14) earned their 13th straight trip to the playoffs and play the loser of the opening game of the three-team bracket between third-seeded West Texas A&M (39-17) and sixth-seeded St. Edward’s (30-24).
The first game is set for 3 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, with the Mavericks playing at 7 p.m.
If CMU, ranked No. 14 in the nation in the Collegiate Baseball coaches poll, wins its first game, the tournament becomes a best-of-three series between the Mavericks and the Game 1 winner in the double-elimination format.
Friday’s games are also set for 3 and 7 p.m., with a fifth game, if necessary, at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Angelo State (45-10), which won the Lone Star Conference tournament, drew the No. 1 seed and will host Texas A&M-Kingsville (31-18) and Metro State (35-20).
That bracket mirrors CMU’s, but Angelo had not released game times Sunday night.
The Mavericks and Angelo State had traded spots in the top two of the regional rankings each of the past three weeks. CMU slipped to No. 2 after falling in the RMAC Tournament championship to Metro State on Saturday. The Roadrunners won their first baseball conference championship in 20 years and reach the Division II playoffs for the first time in program history.
Ticket information for CMU’s half of the bracket will be announced early this week on cmumavericks.com.
Seeking their fifth appearance in the Division II World Series, the Mavericks will need to win both the regional tournament and a super regional, set for May 27-28.
The winners of the two regionals will meet in a best-of-three series at the highest remaining seed. That winner advances to the World Series June 4-11 in Cary, North Carolina.