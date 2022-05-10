The NCAA Division II South Central Region softball tournament ended up being a Lone Star Conference invitational.
And Colorado Mesa wasn’t invited.
The Mavericks, who won their sixth consecutive RMAC regular-season title and entered the conference tournament as the No. 8 team in the region, were left out of the eight-team regional tournament when pairings were announced Monday morning.
After going 2-2 in the conference tournament, CMU (45-9) had to leave its playoff fate up to the regional advisory committee and the NCAA selection committee, which took seven teams from the Lone Star Conference and only one, Colorado Christian, from the RMAC.
By winning the conference tournament, the Cougars (49-8) received an automatic bid and were given the No. 8 seed.
After being eliminated from the RMAC tournament by Metro State, which will host the Elite Eight later this month, CMU coach Mercedes Bohte said she believed the Mavericks deserved one of the at-large bids in the 64-team national tournament field.
“That first week we lost by just one or two runs,” she said of the Mavs’ 1-4 start. “And somehow these committees, whether it’s the national committee or the RAC, or whoever votes in the region, they don’t care that we lost to the No. 1 team in the country for awhile 5-3 and we were winning. They don’t care that we lost to winners of those conferences in a one-zero game, or the national runner-up from last year (Biola), we lost 2-1 and we’re the only team to score a run off them all weekend, because it’s not Texas.
“It doesn’t matter, which (is) a problem. We played good teams, and we got better from that weekend. We showed it the next weekend, we went 5-0 and we showed them in the RMAC. The fact that we’re not getting respect, I don’t understand. Again, two losses in the (tournament), that was not our plan. Our plan was to win this and take it out of other people’s hands.”
Lacrosse
Both of CMU’s lacrosse teams also were left out of the postseason, victims of a relative few number of teams in the western part of the nation.
The men’s playoffs have only two regions, with CMU in the South with the powerful teams in Florida. Coach Vince Smith has traditionally traveled to Florida to play teams in the region, knowing wins are golden and losses show the Mavericks what they’re up against to reach the national playoffs.
Only one of the teams the Mavericks (14-4) played in the nonconference, top-seeded Tampa, reached the four-team regional. The Mavericks lost that game by only three goals.
The women’s team (13-6) has also beefed up its strength of schedule, including playing defending national champion Lindenwood, which is seeded fourth in the Midwest Region, and Florida Southern, No. 2 in the South. Three of CMU’s losses also came to RMAC champion Regis, the third seed in the region. Mesa’s other loss came to Rollins, which was ranked fifth in the South but didn’t make the four-team regional field.
Baseball
As the No. 1 seed, Colorado Mesa has the option of which time it plays in the first round of the conference tournament.
After seeing more than 2,000 people pack Bus Bergman Sports Complex on Friday night, Hanks knew his choice.
“I think we’ll go ahead and play the night game in the conference tournament,” he said after the Mavericks clinched the conference title and hosting duties. “We’ve played that game (whether to play early to get more rest or late for the atmosphere).
“I think these guys will play good in front of the big crowd, and this senior group didn’t get to play at Suplizio and they lost their night games this year. They deserve a night game.”
The Mavericks play CU-Colorado Springs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the final of three games. Regis and Colorado School of Mines open the tournament at 11 a.m., followed by CSU-Pueblo facing Metro State at 3 p.m. in the double-elimination tournament that runs through Saturday.
Tickets are available online at https://rmacsports.org/tournaments/?id=213. A tournament pass is $35 for adults, $17 for children and senior citizens. A single-day ticket is $10 for adults, $5 for children and seniors.
The conference tournament champion receives an automatic bid to the South Central Regional playoffs next week. CMU was No. 2 in the region behind Angelo State last week, with updated rankings due out Wednesday.