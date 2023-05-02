Colorado Mesa’s nine-game winning streak, and the way the Mavericks have dominated teams the past two weeks, vaulted them into the No. 2 spot in this week’s Collegiate Baseball national rankings.
The Mavericks (37-9, 26-2 RMAC) claimed their 11th straight RMAC regular-season title over the weekend and will host the conference tournament starting May 10 at The Diamond.
CMU has a four-game home series starting Thursday night against Adams State (13-32, 8-20) to conclude the regular season. Thursday’s annual fireworks game is at 6:05 p.m. at Suplizio Field, with the final three games moving back to The Diamond.
South Central Regional rival Angelo State dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in the rankings after splitting a doubleheader with West Texas A&M. The Rams (42-8) are the No. 1 seed in the two-week Lone Star Conference playoffs, which begin with eight teams seeded for best-of-three series. Angelo faces No. 8 Eastern New Mexico starting Friday. The opening round winners advance to the championship bracket May 11-13.
Defending national champion North Greenville, S.C. (44-6) moved into the No. 1 spot in this week’s rankings. Metro State (40-10, 25-7), which split a four-game series at Colorado School of Mines last week, is No. 20.
The Roadrunners are off this week and will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. Regis, Mines, CSU Pueblo, CU-Colorado Springs and Colorado Christian are jockeying for the other four playoff spots entering the final week of the season.
The NCAA regional rankings will be released Wednesday.
The Mavericks are second in the nation in team batting average at .357, behind Metro State’s .373 average. Angelo is third at .347. Mesa averages 10.3 runs per game, which is third in Division II baseball, and the Mavs’ 109 doubles ranks seven in the nation. Individually, Rob Sharrar is eighth in the nation with a .450 average and Julian Boyd is 38th at .417.
Mesa’s top six hitters are all at .349 or higher, and all of its regular starting position players, and those who regularly platoon, are hitting above .300.
The pitching staff leads the RMAC with a team ERA of 5.17, and Jacob Rhoades is No. 2 with a 398 ERA and teams are hitting a conference-low .235 against him. Kannon Handy leads the conference with 78 strikeouts.
NJCAA
Wabash Valley (Illinois) moved up into the No. 1 spot in the NJCAA Division I baseball rankings, the third straight week there’s been a new top dog.
The Warriors (43-9) clinched a tie for the Great Rivers Athletic Conference title and jumped past last week’s No. 1 team, Central Florida, which slipped to No. 3. Walters State (Tenn.), which was ranked first two weeks ago, is No. 2 as teams enter regional playoffs.
Johnson County (Kan.) is No. 4 with a 45-7 record, followed by defending national champion Central Arizona (46-10). Crowder College (Mo.), Florence-Darlington (S.C.), Weatherford (Texas), Santa Fe (Fla.) and Barton (Kan.) round out the top 10.
The 10 district tournaments begin the week of May 12. The JUCO World Series is May 27-June 3 at Suplizio Field.
Tickets are on sale at jucogj.org. Banquet tickets are on sale at the JUCO office in the Home Loan Building during regular business hours.