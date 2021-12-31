The 2020-21 athletic year at Colorado Mesa was full of firsts.
First time attending classes in a pandemic, for starters. First time being tested for coronavirus on a weekly basis. First time seasons were shifted from one time of year to another.
But on the playing field and courts, the Mavericks also had plenty of firsts as they navigated through the pandemic to play as many games in as normal circumstances as possible.
Virtually every team had success, with regular-season and/or tournament conference titles in baseball, softball, men’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s soccer, men’s lacrosse and wrestling.
Fred Green became the Colorado Mesa’s second NCAA Division II national wrestling champion, winning the 165-pound title. Ammar Hassan won his fifth and sixth national diving titles, and the women’s 4x400 relay team of Jill Payne, Mica Jenrette, Sierra Arceneaux and McKenna Molder won the indoor national championship, the first in program history.
The men’s basketball team took full advantage of the chance to play, achieving the No. 1 ranking in the nation for the first time in program history. The Mavs weren’t the only team to climb high in the polls — the volleyball team was No. 2 in the nation, and the baseball team spent much of the season at No. 1.
Although the shortened basketball season ended with a thud with a loss in the regional semifinals, it was one to remember.
Only three years after taking over a team that went 11-17 and didn’t qualify for the conference tournament, Mike DeGeorge knew he had a talented group, but it was young. Ten players were freshmen or redshirt freshmen, with only three seniors, so it was clear some of those untested players would have to contribute.
Along with their lone sophomore, Ethan Menzies, those young Mavericks played beyond their experience, rattling off 11 straight victories, then won 10 more after their only regular-season loss. They won their second straight RMAC tournament title, this one in a 75-74 overtime classic against then-No. 5 Colorado School of Mines in an empty Brownson Arena.
When CMU beat the Orediggers 64-58 in Golden late in the regular season, Mines was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Before last season, the Mavericks had not been nationally ranked since the 2009-10 season.
Menzies, a 6-foot-7 forward from Half Moon Bay, California, was selected to the National Basketball Coaches Association All-America team after averaging 15.9 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. He was the RMAC Tournament MVP after a 23-point, 7-rebound performance against Mines.
The volleyball team was picked to finish fourth in the conference, but instead went undefeated through the regular season and steadily climbing the American Volleyball Coaches Association polls. They reached No. 2 in the nation last spring before losing in the semifinals of the RMAC tournament and finishing 15-1. The NCAA did not sponsor national playoffs for teams whose seasons were moved because of the pandemic.
Even more impressive than the volleyball team’s national ranking and 15-1 record was that the Mavericks did it by simultaneously playing beach volleyball, with several players on both teams.
Mesa’s baseball team moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the nation in early April and stayed there the rest of the regular season.
The Mavericks won yet another RMAC regular-season title, but had their six-year hold on the RMAC Tournament championship snapped in an 18-9 loss to CU-Colorado Springs. The Mavs still entered the regional playoffs as the No. 1 seed and the No. 1 team in the nation, reaching the semifinals before losing back-to-back games for the first time all season, finishing 42-7. Included in the run to No. 1 was a 21-game winning streak.
Sophomore designated hitter Haydn McGeary, who hit .491 with 26 doubles, 20 home runs and had a .973 slugging percentage, was the consensus national player of the year, earning the accolade from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
In the offseason, the Mavericks got the news that Bergman Field, their practice facility, would become a game facility. Construction has begun, although the Mavs are slated to play the majority of their games at Suplizio Field this spring as Bergman is completed. The conversion of Bergman into an on-campus game facility will allow the Mavericks to host regional and super-regional tournaments, which conflict with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.