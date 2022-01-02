Jared Small had his second straight 20-point game on Saturday and the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team scored at will in the paint on the way to an 85-61 victory over New Mexico Highlands.
The Mavericks (12-5, 6-2 RMAC) scored 52 points in the paint — Small made six of the Mavs’ eight 3-pointers — and shot nearly 55% from the field, leading from the opening tip. Highlands’ first basket of the night tied the game at 2-2, the only time the Mavericks didn’t have the lead.
Small finished with 22 points, one of five players to reach double figures for CMU, which won its fifth straight game and completed the road sweep on the opening weekend of the second half of the season.
“He had a big weekend for us and is just getting into a nice rhythm offensively, which is great to see,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of Small, who averages just less than 10 points a game.
“I was proud of our guys. The last time we were on the road, the second night we didn’t have that energy against Metro and we talked about that. They really responded. This is a tough trip, we had fire alarms going off in the hotel this morning waking people up ... New Year’s Day in a small town. We handled that well and found energy.”
Mac Riniker added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. He also had three assists, two steals, blocked one shot and had only one turnover in 31 minutes.
Small gave the Mavericks an outside scoring threat that prevented the Cowboys (6-7, 1-6) from packing the paint once CMU broke the full-court press.
“We really wanted to be aggressive against their pressure,” DeGeorge said. “They had a lot of success against Westminster (on Friday night) and Westminster didn’t attack when they had an advantage. We had an advantage in the paint and the guys did a great job finishing.”
The Cowboys’ pressure didn’t affect the Mavericks until a few possessions late in the game. Once CMU got the ball past midcourt, it was a matter of being patient until someone got a high-percentage shot.
Defensively, the Mavericks allowed Highlands to shoot only 31% from the field, forced 18 turnovers and converted those into 15 points. The Mavs’ four-man bench, with Trevor Baskin scoring 10 points despite being in foul trouble most of the night, contributed 22 points, double that of Highlands’ deeper bench.
Georgie Dancer and Reece Johnson each finished with 10 points.
“We really played like a veteran group,” DeGeorge said. “That was a good step forward. We’ve lost a couple of key guys but we’re in a rotation of eight and everybody is clear on what their role is. As long as we stay healthy and out of foul trouble, we’ll be successful.”