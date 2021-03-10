Mike DeGeorge doesn’t have to worry about his Colorado Mesa players getting caught up in being the No. 1-ranked men’s basketball team in the nation.
The Mavericks are still trying to figure out what others see that they don’t — yet.
“We’re so young on this team, we always talk about, we don’t know how we’re ranked that high,” senior guard Georgie Dancer said. “We’re like, ‘Man, we have so much stuff to work on, how are we ranked that high?’ We see how much better we can get. We’re going out there as another team, not ranked higher than the team we’re going to be playing.”
After Northwest Missouri State was stunned in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association title game by Tyler Geiman’s now-viral shot for Washburn from beyond half-court, the Mavericks leap-frogged from No. 4 to No. 1 in the final poll of the regular season.
It’s the first time in CMU’s program history the Mavericks have been ranked No. 1, and this is only the third season the men’s team has been ranked in its NCAA Division II history.
A 75-74 overtime win over Colorado School of Mines in the RMAC Tournament championship last weekend allowed the Mavericks to not only rise in the polls, but, more importantly, lock down the No. 1 seed in the West Regional tournament, which begins Friday in Golden.
This is the first season since 2017-18 that two teams from the same conference have been ranked No. 1 in the same season — Mines was No. 1 for six weeks before CMU’s 64-58 victory in Golden on Feb. 20.
The Mavericks (21-1) received eight first-place votes and 385 total points in the voting of Division II coaches, with 18-1 Northern State (S.D.) No. 2 with 374 votes. Mercyhurst (Penn.) is No. 3 with an 11-0 record, followed by Northwest Missouri State (23-2) and West Texas A&M (15-2).
Coaches would just as soon not talk about rankings, and DeGeorge is focused on scouting both possible opponents (Northwest Nazarene or Point Loma Nazarene), since CMU received a bye into the regional semifinals and will play at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.
He did, however, say the recognition is a testament to how the Mavericks have continued to grow all season.
“We’ve been saying it all year, rankings don’t really matter, but I think it’s a true reflection of what this team has been able to do this year,” he said. “It’s nice to be recognized for that, but it has absolutely nothing to do with the tournament.
“We get a bye and that’s all we get. We have to be ready to go on Saturday night and whoever it is, it’s a high-level team.”