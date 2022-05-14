One game, winner take all.
Colorado Mesa's baseball team played itself into that situation Friday by winning a pair of elimination games in the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, and now the No. 14 Mavericks will play not only for the championship, but home games in the NCAA playoffs.
“Oh, yeah, winner take all,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “Rather than the whole, there might be a doubleheader thing. We are the ‘if’ game, in reality.”
After beating Colorado School of Mines 13-7 in the opening game of the day, the Mavericks turned their attention to Metro State on Friday night and simply out-executed the Roadrunners, who were the last remaining undefeated team in the tournament.
Metro (33-20) plays CU-Colorado Springs (22-31) at 1 this afternoon, with that winner facing the Mavericks (39-13) at 4:30 for the championship and the conference's automatic berth in the South Central Regional tournament.
The Roadrunners are No. 8 in the region — only six teams make the field — but could move up pending the results of the RMAC and Lone Star Conference tournaments. CMU is No. 1 in the region and Angelo State, which is in the Lone Star title game, No. 2, with No. 4 West Texas A&M and No. 6 St. Edward's playing an elimination game today to reach the championship game. CU-Colorado Springs must win the RMAC title to return to the regional.
Regional bids will be announced at 8 p.m. Sunday on ncaa.com.
The Mavericks are safely in the regional, as is Angelo State.
“We're in the regional, we're gonna make the regional,” Hanks said, “but we're playing for home field advantage throughout.”
The six-team region is split in two, with the top two teams hosting a three-team, double-elimination tournament next weekend. Those winners play at the higher remaining seed, so winning the RMAC tournament title should keep the Mavericks in the top spot for the super-regional round to go to the Division II World Series.
Pitching, hitting and defense got the Mavericks to that position.
Dave Henderson (3-4) gave the Mavericks five solid innings of relief, a 101-pitch performance, his longest of the season. He allowed five runs on four hits and struck out five.
Caleb Farmer led CMU's 19-hit attack by going 5 for 6 and reaching base on an error in the ninth. He scored six runs and drove in five, hitting a pair of home runs, one to left and one to right.
“We just tried to create some flow with those types of things,” Farmer said of Hanks getting guys moving. “Bunt them over, hit and run, and we were able to execute really well this game.”
He also fielded a ball on the line bare-handed and came up throwing in the fourth inning, with first baseman Jordan Stubbings doing the splits to record the out on a bang-bang play to retire Colin Stone and end the fourth inning.
As good as that play was, Matthew Turner came up with the web gem of the night in the second inning. With two out, Turner was guarding the line against the left-handed hitting Stone, who made a bid for a gap ball to right-center. Turner got a great jump and at the last moment, laid out, immediately sticking his glove in the air to show he made the catch.
“Because it was a lefty up, we were playing lefties more toward the line. Then he hit that ball and I was like, ‘I'm gonna go for it, I think I can catch this one,’ ” Turner said. “And then Johnny (Carr, CMU's center fielder) said ‘Go for it, do it’ and I was like sure, all right. Next thing I know I'm seeing the ball in my glove and I'm like, oh, my God.”
The 6-foot-5 senior needed every inch of that frame to make the diving catch.
He came up in the top of the fourth and delivered an RBI double and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
“I kind of used it to an advantage,” Turner said of the adrenaline from making the catch. “I didn't try to do too much, honestly just put a good swing on a pitch I know I can hit and that's exactly what I did. I just tried to get on base for the team and drive in a run.”
Hanks got the Mavericks moving early, calling for hit-and-runs and sacrifice bunts, and the Mavs executed.
“We wanted to apply pressure, we wanted to execute,” Hanks said. “We wanted to do those things and I was disappointed that we couldn't keep that (7-run) spread. We walked the guys late but David came in and really allowed us to extend the lead. He pitched really well. I think he ran out of gas a little bit there at the end.”
Farmer singled in the first inning, hit his 26th home run of the season in the second, doubled on a hit-and-run in the fourth, went opposite field for home run No. 27 in the fifth, moving into the No. 2 spot in the nation behind Haydn McGeary, and added a base hit in the seventh.
McGeary was 2 for 4 and drew two intentional walks, which were roundly booed by the crowd of nearly 1,000, who wanted to see the nation's top hitter swing the bat.
The Mavericks scored in each of the first five innings and all but two in the game, and the way Henderson pitched, they were able to maintain the lead the entire way. Isaac Hayen gave the Mavericks three innings to start, allowing four runs on seven hits. After Henderson walked the first two batters of the ninth, Hanks went to Gage Edwards, who gave up a one-out home run that pulled the Roadrunners within four, 14-10.
With two out and two on, he faced former CMU teammate Tanner Garner, who transferred to Metro after last season. After a scare on a long foul ball, Edwards struck him out to reach the championship game.
“It was a good showing,” Farmer said. “Now is when good teams separate themselves and we're gonna see if we can handle the attaboys tomorrow and come out here with sharpness and focus.”