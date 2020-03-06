The top offense vs. the top defense in the conference.
The offensive player of the year vs. the defensive player of the year.
The Colorado School of Mines women’s basketball team averages 69 points a game. Colorado Mesa allows 49 points a game.
The top-seeded Mavericks (24-5) are coming off an impressive defensive performance in a 60-46 win over Metro State, and the Orediggers (19-9) ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-44 win over Black Hills State.
They meet tonight at 5:30 at Brownson Arena in the RMAC Tournament semifinals, with Dixie State and Westminster playing the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The tournament championship game is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner clinching a spot in the South Central Regional. The Mavericks, ranked No. 4 in the region, are all but assured a spot, and Westminster is No. 6. Dixie and Mines must win the conference tournament to extend their seasons.
“We’ve got a great defensive team and (Mines sophomore Denali Pinto) is a great offensive player,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “I don’t think we do anything too majorly drastic, but the kids have to take that challenge on and whoever gets on her has to rise to the challenge and make sure she doesn’t touch the ball, and if she does, she takes a bad shot.”
That role fell to Kylyn Rigsby in the regular-season meeting, a 55-53 CMU win in Golden in December. Rigsby, coming off a career-high 26 points Tuesday, allowed Pinto to hit only one of 11 field goals in that game, including defending a shot in the paint that would have sent the game to overtime.
Pinto, who led the RMAC in scoring at 20.4 points a game, isn’t the only threat for the Orediggers, with Courtney Stanton an outstanding post player who shoots nearly 48 percent and averages 11.3 points a game.
“Everybody complements each other really well,” Wagner said. “They can score a lot of points, so we have to do a great job of shutting everybody down, not just (Pinto).”
The Mavericks have won six straight against Mines and 12 of the past 13, but it’s never easy. Daniella Turner hit a leaner in the lane with 20 seconds left and Sydni Brandon, the RMAC defensive player of the year, stole the ball on a double-team against Stanton in the corner nine seconds later to help seal the victory.
Mesa’s offense has run hot and cold this season, but the constant has been the defense, which usually leads to easy shots on the other end when the Mavericks get out and run. Turner has been the instant offense off the bench, leading CMU at 15.7 points a game, and Rigsby is at 10.9.
“I’ve always thought that defense wins championships,” Brandon said. “That’s what everybody says. I believe it and I think we’ll see it (today).”