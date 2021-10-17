Fifty-five unanswered points.
Ninety-nine yards of offense allowed, 42 passing.
On the other side, 556 yards of total offense, 338 rushing.
And despite committing four turnovers, the Colorado Mesa football team had no problem dispatching Fort Lewis on Saturday in Durango, 55-3.
“We looked back and traditionally we haven’t played well in Durango,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said. “We’ve had 7-point games, and it was a 7-point game when they came to us in 2019. We wanted to make sure it wasn’t a 7-point game.”
Mission accomplished.
Although the Mavericks (5-1, 4-1 RMAC) couldn’t get much going on offense in the third quarter after taking a 34-3 lead into halftime, the defense didn’t give the Skyhawks (0-7, 0-6) much of anything the entire afternoon.
A tipped pass resulted in an interception on CMU’s opening possession, but the Skyhawks’ drive stalled and they settled for a 40-yard field goal. That was the last scoring opportunity they had — the deepest Fort Lewis drove into Mesa territory the rest of the game was the 44-yard line.
“Ninety-nine yards (allowed), that’s impressive,” Jackson said. “When they gave me the stats, I thought it was wrong. Forty-two yards passing, the DB coaches will be extremely happy about that.
“The (four) turnovers didn’t hurt us because we played such stout defense. We want to be ahead or even in turnovers and the defense took it away four times. We turned it over four times and we have to get that cleaned up, but we came to play defense today.”
Mesa allowed only the three points off turnovers, but scored 14 off takeaways. After Karst Hunter’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Dwight Blakey in the back corner of the end zone gave CMU a 20-3 lead early in the second quarter, Darrien Young intercepted Jack Hanenberg and returned the ball to the Fort Lewis 15.
Hunter ran it in on second down from 13 yards out.
The Mavericks showed the ability to put together good drives and score quickly — Darick Holmes scored Mesa’s second touchdown on the first play of the drive, hitting the edge and racing 55 yards, a 1-play, 16-second drive.
Holmes added a 1-yard run on a three-play drive that covered 45 yards to wrap up the first-half scoring.
“We held Avian (Thomas) out again; he’s practiced the last two weeks, and we think he’ll be good to go (against Colorado School of Mines this weekend), but we got Morian (Walker) back and we didn’t feel the need to play Avian,” Jackson said. “Darick, 133 yards and two touchdowns, if that’s not the player of the week, I don’t know what one looks like. It’s like I said (earlier in the week), it’s like a video game with that kid.”
Holmes got his 133 yards on only eight carries and caught two passes for 58 more yards. Walker rushed 15 times for 77 yards in his first game in three weeks. Hunter threw for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding a 10-yard scoring toss to Dagan Rienks in the second half.
Justice Ogueri added a 19-yard scoring run after a third-quarter interception by Siaosi Finau, and Gavin Herberg finished it up with a 1-yard run in the final seconds.
A couple of CMU’s three fumbles came on blind-side hits on Hunter, something Jackson said needs to be addressed before facing the No. 5 Orediggers. Mines took over sole possession of the RMAC lead with a 44-24 victory over South Dakota Mines on Saturday coupled with CSU-Pueblo’s 28-21 loss at New Mexico Highlands.
Being a week away from playing Mines was a bit of a distraction, Jackson said, but now the Mavericks can put their focus on the Orediggers, CMU’s homecoming game and the annual Nykos Cup game.
“This is a big game for us,” Jackson said. “When we play for a cup or a trophy, it’s not just a win. We want the dang trophy. We need to rise up and get the cup back. One of the last things President (Tim) Foster said to me before he left was, ‘I want the cup back at Mesa.’ I had to research what the Nykos Cup was. I think our boys will be ready.”