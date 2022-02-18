Those gap-happy hitters had all kinds of fun Thursday at Canyon View Park in the Colorado Mesa baseball team’s home opener.
Montana State-Billings’ outfielders, not so much.
Of the second-ranked Mavericks’ 19 hits, eight were for extra bases, including two first-inning triples, in a 15-5 victory.
With the Mavs’ usual home ballpark, Suplizio Field, under construction and Bergman Field not quite game-ready, the Mavericks (5-0) are playing this weekend at Canyon View, and are taking advantage of its spacious outfield.
“It’s a lot like hitting in Cary (North Carolina, at the Division II World Series), only the ball carries better here,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “You have to defend those gaps a little bit, but there’s a lot of extra-base hits at this park.”
The Yellowjackets’ outfielders played deep to try to cut down the gaps, and some of the Mavs’ singles fell in front of them. Mesa’s extra-base hits were hit so sharply, Billings (4-5) couldn’t cut them off before they were bouncing toward the fence.
The 10-run victory came after the Mavericks spotted Billings a four-run lead in the first when Ryan Day had control issues. He walked the leadoff man and eventually gave up a three-run home run to James Anderson before striking out the next two batters. Day gave up a leadoff home run in the fourth, but that was after CMU had scored two runs in each of the first three innings to regain the lead.
“We’ve got guys swinging it well, so if we can get some just solid pitching,” Hanks said. “I think we’re going to score most often, we just need to not hurt ourselves. Day hurt himself early with the walks, pitching behind. ... Some of that’s early season, so if the guys can settle in and just pitch, change speeds, that’s a big thing. We’ve got plenty of arms to throw.”
Caleb Farmer’s triple to straightaway center scored Matthew Turner, who led off the bottom of the first with a base hit. Haydn McGeary lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right field to get Farmer home. Conrad Villafuerte followed with a triple to the gap in left-center, but was stranded.
A one-out double to right by Spencer Bramwell, followed by a base hit by Johnny Carr in the second inning set up Farmer for a two-run base hit to left. Harrison Rodgers hit a gap double to left-center lead off the third and scored on Bramwell’s no-doubter home run to left-center. Bramwell couldn’t help but stop and watch the ball fly out of the park, and flipped his bat as he took off for first.
“It’s about time. I had to hop on the wagon,” Bramwell said of his first home run of the season — his teammates combined to hit 17 last week.
The Mavs, who scored two runs in the third, fifth, sixth and eighth and three in the seventh, didn’t change their hitting approach at Canyon View, they just reaped the rewards by having more room to hit gaps.
“We’re a program that wants to hit line-to-line, so wherever they’re pitching, we’re going to try to hit it there,” Bramwell said. “We got a few in the gaps today.”
McGeary went 4 for 5, Chase Hamilton was 3 for 4 with two doubles and drove in four runs, Farmer had three RBI, Rodgers hit a pair of doubles and all but one starter had at least one hit.
With Day scuffling, Gage Edwards entered in the fifth inning and shut down Billings to get the win with three hitless innings of relief. He walked two and struck out one. Blake Rohm struck out four over the final two innings in his home debut for the Mavs.
“(I was just) focusing on executing each pitch instead of worrying about anything else in the world,” Edwards said. “Just each pitch is the only thing that matters.”
CMU practiced and scrimmaged at Canyon View in the fall, so the outfielders learned how to defend those gaps, allowing Edwards to just focus on his pitches.
“It’s kind of nice with how big the outfield is, our outfielders have a lot of speed and take good routes, they can track stuff down,” Edwards said. “If I happen to leave a pitch over the plate and they put it in the gap, there’s a good shot someone’s gonna run it down.”