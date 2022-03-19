Colorado Mesa’s baseball team didn’t have a hit in the first two innings Friday at Bergman Field.
That changed in a hurry in the third, when the No. 6 Mavericks sent 11 men to the plate and scored seven runs on nine hits on the way to a 16-0 rout of CU-Colorado Springs.
In a rematch of last season’s RMAC Tournament championship game, which the Mountain Lions won, it was all CMU in the opening game of a four-game series.
The victory kept CMU (16-5, 7-2 RMAC) tied with CSU-Pueblo atop the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings after the ThunderWolves beat Colorado School of Mines 9-7.
Harrison Rodgers led off the third inning with a base hit and Johnny Carr showed bunt, then pulled the bat back and slapped a single to right field.
Rodgers was thrown out at the plate on a squeeze bunt when Robert Sharrar bunted back to the mound, but Matthew Turner loaded the bases with a base hit.
Caleb Farmer extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a two-run single, and he and Turner scored on a base hit to center by Jordan Stubbings. Designated hitter Max Valdez doubled to right-center, with Stubbings scoring from first, and Valdez slid into third when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
Chase Hamilton added an RBI single and Rodgers had an RBI triple to put the Mavericks up 7-0.
With CMU playing this past Monday at Mines, the Mavericks had a staff day on the mound.
Cooper Vasquez throwing six innings of relief to get the win. David Reckers threw two scoreless, hitless innings as the starter, walking three and striking out three.
Vasquez (2-0) gave up the only two hits of the day to the Mountain Lions (7-12, 3-2), with Cade Nicol striking out two of the three men he faced in the ninth.
Another six runs came home in the bottom of the sixth, highlighted by Spencer Bramwell’s two-run home run to left-center, his third of the season.
Jared Grenz tripled home a pair of runs in the seventh as CMU coach Chris Hanks went to the bench, using 10 pinch-hitters in the game, including pitcher Joey Mazzetti, who drew a walk.
Farmer finished 3 for 4 with three RBI and scored twice, and Turner, Bramwell, Rodgers and Carr had two hits each in the Mavericks’ 17-hit attack.
The Mountain Lions’ Jonathan Cowles (3-2) scuffled through five innings, allowing 10 runs on 14 hits. He walked only one and struck out seven.
The teams continue the series with a doubleheader starting at 1 this afternoon at Bergman, and wrap it up with a game at noon on Sunday.
After this weekend, the Mavericks travel for a two-game midweek series against ninth-ranked Central Missouri, last season’s national runner-up, on Tuesday and Wednesday during their bye week on the conference schedule.
They return to RMAC play the first weekend of April in a “pod” series in Alamosa, facing Regis and Adams State.