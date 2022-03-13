Colorado Mesa’s mix-and-match lineup came through Saturday night with a convincing 69-55 victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the quarterfinals of the Division II South Central Regional in Lubbock, Texas.
CMU coach Mike DeGeorge inserted Blaise Threatt into the starting lineup instead of Mac Riniker to give the Mavericks another guard against the quick Javelinas, who still raced out to a 14-5 lead.
“They present great challenges, they’re quick and play with a tremendous pace on offense and they’re just a very aggressive defensive team,” DeGeorge said. “We were really struggling to score and we kind of grinded it out and played great defense all game. We started to get a little bit of a lead and opened it up and Jared (Small) hit some huge 3s.”
The Mavericks mixed and matched some more, got back into a rhythm to take a 29-26 halftime lead, then pulled away in the second half.
A couple of big scoring runs did the trick for the Mavericks (25-9) who face top-seeded Lubbock Christian (27-3) in the regional semifinals at 6:30 tonight.
From that 14-5 deficit, the Mavericks went on a 20-8 run over a six-minute span to go up 25-22 after Georgie Dancer came up with a steal and Small fed Trevor Baskin for a dunk. In that run, the Mavericks got contributions from everyone, with Riniker driving for a couple of layups, Isaac Jessup also scoring in the paint and Baskin scoring seven straight points to close it out. Baskin finished with 11 points.
The Javelinas’ aggressive style was costly in the second half, with CMU reaching the bonus only five minutes into the second half. CMU made only seven of 12 free throws in the final 20 minutes and 12 of 20 in the game. And after a cold spell from the 3-point line, Small got hot from distance, hitting three in the second half.
“They were in the 98th percentile for fouls committed on the season, so they just foul at an unbelievable rate,” DeGeorge said. “We didn’t get a lot of fouls called in the first half and coming out in the second half we were a little stronger with the ball and that kind of exposed some of those fouls.”
Small’s first 3 came off a skip pass from Baskin, with Small hitting from the corner to end a two-minute scoring drought and put CMU up 48-44 with 7:55 to play. Small, one of two seniors on CMU’s roster, finished with 20 points.
That seemed to boost CMU’s defense even more, with Christopher Speller blocking a shot, ripping the rebound away and driving the length of the floor. He dished off to Threatt for a layup and a 50-44 lead with 7:24 remaining.
On the next possession, Speller stole the ball in the lane for another layup by Threatt, who scored 14 points. A pair of 3s by Small around a made free throw by Threatt put CMU up 15, 59-44, with 3:55 remaining.
Speller grabbed another rebound when Small blocked a 3-pointer by Marcus Jones. Again, the redshirt freshman guard took off on the break and dropped a bounce pass behind him to a trailing Small for a dunk and a 61-49 lead.
The victory was only the second regional playoff win in the Division II era for the Mavericks and helped take some of the sting off last year’s early exit in the regional when CMU entered ranked No. 1 in the region and the nation.
“It was a driving factor all year,” Small said. “Just more focused. We might have let that No. 1 seed go to our head a little bit last year and we didn’t come in ready to play. This whole week leading up, we had an edge.”
They played especially well defensively, allowing Kingsville to shoot only 35.6% from the field (CMU shot 52.1%), and holding the Javelinas scoreless for stretches of four and five minutes in the second half.
“This group has been special. We have a great tradition in basketball and all athletics at CMU, so just to have the opportunity to coach there is a true honor,” DeGeorge said. “The fact that we’ve been able to get the program back on track and have the success we’ve found … when I got the job four years ago, I wouldn’t have believed it if somebody would have told me we’d have gotten it going so quickly, but I believe in this group. They’re tough-minded and have worked really hard and started to have some success.”