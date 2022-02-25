Ben Sampson and Lily Borgenheimer will lead Colorado Mesa’s largest contingent in program history to the NCAA Division II national swimming and diving championships next month.
The NCAA extended bids on Wednesday, with 16 Mesa swimmers invited, along with seven divers making the prequalifying meet on March 8. CMU also qualified in all 10 relay events, with six or seven relay-only swimmers expected to make the trip. Of the 28 individual swimming events, CMU will have entrants in 25. The national meet is March 9-12 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Swimmers with B-cut times during the season are ranked according to times, with bids extended in each event to join those who met automatic qualifying standards. The swimmers invited to nationals may also compete in any additional events in which they have attained B-cuts during the season, so CMU could enter in more events than their invitations.
Sampson, a redshirt freshman, is the No. 1 seed in the nation in both the 100-yard and 200-yard backstroke and is the No. 11 seed in the 200 individual medley. He could also swim in the 50 freestyle.
Mahmoud Elgayar, a 10-time All-American, will make his fourth straight national championship appearance, selected in the 100 breaststroke, and can also swim the 200 breast. Lane Austin reached the field in the 100 backstroke and could also swim in the 200 back, 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Three freshmen also made it, Kuba Kiszczak (200 free), Jacob Troescher (1,650 free) and Dejan Urbanek (500 free, 200 butterfly).
Borgenheimer is the top seed in three of her four individual events, the 200 breaststroke, 200 IM and 400 IM, and is No. 5 in the 100 breaststroke.
Sophomore Katerina Matoskova made it in four events (200 free, 500 free, 100 back and 200 back), and three juniors are in three events, Lauren White (200 free, 100 back, 200 back), Davy Brown (200 IM, 400 IM, 100 free) and Amelia Kinnard (1,000 free, 500 free, 1,650 free).
Divers Tanner Belliston, Isaiah Cheeks and Noah Luna on the men’s side and Jolynn Harris, the national runner-up on the 1-meter board last season, Ali Lange, Kyra Apodaca and Marissa Stahl will compete on what’s termed “Black Tuesday,” a pressure-packed prequalifying session on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards to reach the main draw the following day.