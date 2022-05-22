Jordan Stubbings said it best.
“We all went out and said, if this is gonna be our last game, we’re gonna have so much fun playing together, because this team has played so many games together,” Stubbings said after the Colorado Mesa baseball team made a statement Saturday, winning its half of the South Central Regional bracket in a 28-9 shellacking of St. Edward’s at Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
“We just rely on each other and you know what? Let’s just go have fun. I trust you as much as you trust me. We’re gonna be just fine.”
No one had as much fun as the Mavericks’ fun-loving first baseman, who drove in a career-high eight runs, half of them on one swing of the bat.
Chris Hanks challenged the Mavericks to score in double digits, shaking up the lineup, with Matthew Turner moving from the No. 8 spot to leading off.
And it paid off — Turner crushed a home run in the top of the first inning and all of a sudden, the dam blew wide open. With one out, Haydn McGeary, Spencer Bramwell and Julian Boyd hit consecutive singles.
With two out, Stubbings went to the plate. Only a few hours after going through commencement with several teammates, he made it a truly memorable day, ripping a grand slam to left.
“We felt we let that game (Friday night) get away from us so we could have graduation be its own thing,” Stubbings said. “But after that I was just saying, I need to relax, and that’s what the entire team did.”
CMU (42-15) will play the best-of-three Super Regional series Friday and Saturday in San Angelo, Texas, after Angelo State beat Texas A&M-Kingsville 14-2 in its final game. As the higher seed in the regional, the Rams will host the playoff to go to the Division II World Series.
After sending 11 men to the plate and putting up six runs in the first inning, hitting for 20 minutes, CMU gave the ball to Dave Henderson, who pitched in relief Friday. A former starter at Pittsburg State (Kansas), Henderson gave the Mavericks three solid innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He walked three and struck out three — and the offense kept piling on runs.
Mesa batted around (and then some) in the first, third and fifth innings, and sent eight men to the plate in the seventh.
It was 13-2 after three innings, with McGeary hitting his nation-leading 31st home run and Stubbings hitting his second of the day and seventh of the season.
Fifteen men went to the plate in the Mavericks’ 11-run fifth inning that made it 24-3.
“They came out pretty dialed in,” Hanks said. “We challenged them to get into double digits prior to the game, to be offensive, not just leave it in the pitchers’ hands. The pitchers have been battling for us and we busted open a little today, so that was nice to see.”
Some of the numbers: CMU had 56 at-bats, with four players — Turner, Caleb Farmer, McGeary and Bramwell — getting seven each. Julian Boyd and Chase Hamilton each had six at-bats.
Stubbings reached base in all six plate appearances, going 4 for 5 with a walk and also reached on a fielder’s choice. McGeary was 5 for 7 and drove in five runs, Turner had four RBI and Farmer three.
“The statement ‘never satisfied’ was said a lot in the dugout,” McGeary said. “It was nice to see, we give up one, we came back and score six. Just responding was our big emphasis today, because I feel like we didn’t do that well (Friday) night. Just never satisfied.
“Like (Hanks) said, goofy stuff happens. Baseball is a crazy game, so no lead is safe, especially at elevation, so we just preached never satisfied and worked to keep everybody ready to go.”
Complacency was Hanks’ biggest concern after scoring 13 runs in the first three innings.
“After the third when we got up so much and you realize how much ballgame there is left, as a coach, it’s worrisome because you want these guys to stay engaged and locked in,” he said. “Baseball is such a screwy game, you know, with momentum, hops, calls and everything else, you just want to respect it so that nothing goofy happens.
“As a coach, you’re in there (thinking) geez, if we blow this, I’m the worst coach on planet Earth. Those worst-case scenarios start crossing your mind and you want to get guys to engage, and they did. They stayed locked in and they helped each other do that, and we got good pitching efforts.”
Freshman Cole Seward got his first victory, allowing four runs on seven hits in three innings. Jacob Rhoades and Austin Lorenz finished up.
The Hilltoppers (32-25) used eight pitchers trying to stop the onslaught of hitting, but couldn’t. CMU had 28 hits, with every starter getting at least one.
They’ll need that next week against Angelo State, which can also put up crooked numbers, but Hanks’ pitching staff sets up well for a short series, and he’s got his veteran defense and fun-loving hitters.
From the time “Pump It Up” played just before the first inning, with players sitting on the dugout railing, pumping their arms in unison as Hanks just grinned and shook his head, to the final out, when the Mavs tipped their caps to their families and fans, they did what they set out to do — have fun.
“I think a lot of us came out with Stubbings’ approach, just have fun,” McGeary said. “It’s all on the line today, if we’re going to go out, go out having fun. I think we play really well when we’re loose and having fun, not thinking and over-pressurizing situations. Just go out there, smile and have fun.”