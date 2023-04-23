Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte, far right, is congratulated after hitting a grand slam Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte celebrates Saturday after hitting a grand slam in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS.
Colorado Mesa's Conrad Villafuerte connects on a grand slam Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Colorado Mesa's Declan Wiesner prepares to receive a pitch Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Colorado Mesa's Jonathan Gonzalez connects on a hit Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Colorado Mesa's Stevenson Reynolds connects on a hit Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Colorado Mesa's Declan Wiesner connects on a hit Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Colorado Mesa's Christos Stefanos follows through on a swing Saturday in the Mavs' 11-0 victory over UCCS in the first game of a doubleheader. The Mavs won the second game 7-6.
Liam Hohenstein returned to the starting rotation Saturday after a stint in the bullpen last week for the Colorado Mesa baseball team.
All the freshman did was throw a complete-game, four-hit shutout in an 11-0 victory over CU-Colorado Springs in the first game of a doubleheader at The Diamond.
Hohenstein (5-0) struck out a career-high eight batters in the first complete game of his career, didn’t walk a batter and needed only 88 pitches.
He retired the first eight batters he faced, allowing a two-out single in the third, then recorded five more outs before another man reached in the fifth. No UCCS batter got past second base.
His offense gave him a 4-0 lead in the second inning, with Rob Sharrar continuing his stellar season with a three-run double after Stevenson Reynolds drove home a run with a base hit.
Three consecutive RBI singles in the fourth made it 7-0 and in the sixth, Jonathan Gonzalez and Harrison Rodgers hit back-to-back singles and Sharrar walked.
Conrad Villafuerte launched his seventh home run of the season, a grand slam to left-center, and all that was left was for Hohenstein to finish it up. He retired the first batter on a fly ball to center, then struck out Kasey Campbell. Caleb Stubbings, the younger brother of former CMU 1B Jordan Stubbings, doubled, but Hohenstein struck out Evan Steinberger to end the game.
Villafuerte had five RBI and Sharrar four, each going 2 for 3, and CMU had a dozen hits.
Things were closer in the second game, but the Mavs held on for a 7-6 victory, allowing three runs in the top of the seventh.
Villafuerte, Julian Boyd and Ethan Ezor each drove in a pair of runs for CMU (32-9, 21-2 RMAC), which scored two runs in each of the second and third innings and added three in the fourth to go up 7-2.
The Mountain Lions (16-25, 8-15) got a solo home run from Brad Madison in the sixth. Stubbings got a run home with a base hit in the seventh off closer Anthony Durbano, and Hayden Iverson followed with a two-run home run. UCCS got the next to runners on with a walk and a base hit before Durbano struck out Vander Hodges.
Former Palisade High School pitcher Ryder Mancuso threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the Mountain Lions, allowing only one hit. He walked one and struck out two of the eight batter he faced.
Kannon Handy (5-2) got the win, striking out five over four innings, allowing two runs on five hits.