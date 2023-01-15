Blaise Threatt had three points at halftime Saturday night.
The Colorado Mesa sophomore point guard finished with 19, taking over the game in the final seven minutes as the Mavericks gutted out a 69-60 victory over South Dakota Mines.
“He played 37 minutes (Friday) night and he was saying this morning he didn’t sleep great because his knees were kind of hurting him,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “His shot looked like it was tired legs, but he battled down the stretch and made all those plays to help us secure the victory.”
After a slow start, DeGeorge sent the second team onto the floor en masse only four minutes into the game. When the starters returned four minutes later, Reece Johnson hit a quick 3-pointer and Trevor Baskin went inside for a dunk and the spark seemed to return.
“It’s a combination of things. One, (the Hardrockers) are pretty good,” DeGeorge said. “They shot the ball well tonight and had not been shooting it well this year, so that really gave them a big boost. They got nine or 10 3s out of their guards and they’d been shooting under 30% as a pool of guards.
“And their ball screen defense gives us trouble. We turned the ball over and we weren’t real clean in our actions and then it was just one of those nights where it’s guys trying really hard, they were competing really hard but it was a night where bounces didn’t go our way and it was just a little bit of a struggle.”
Mac Riniker gave CMU (14-3, 9-2 RMAC) its first lead, 17-15, on a dunk midway through the first half and Threatt hit a driving layup with 35 seconds remaining in the first half for a 34-28 lead.
That lead was never comfortable, though. Brevin Walter who scored 20 for the Hardrockers (6-11, 5-6), drove for a layup to give South Dakota Mines a brief 51-50 lead with just less than eight minutes to play.
Then Threatt took charge. He made one free throw to tie it, and after a missed 3 on the other end, he drove for a layup, his 10th point, and scored nine of CMU’s final 12 points in the final 5 ½ minutes.
Trevor Baskin had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and blocked two shots, with Isaac Jessup coming off the bench to score nine points. Reece Johnson added eight points and Riniker seven as CMU won its ninth straight game.
It was the 101st victory for DeGeorge at CMU — he didn’t realize he won his 100th game on Friday until the next morning.
“In my head I kind of saw that it was coming, but I thought it was win 14,” he said with a laugh. “I thought it was going to be tonight.”
DeGeorge credited assistant coach Kyle Bossier, who has been with him since Day 1.
“Coach Bossier and I were talking about that today, we’ve been together here for all five years, just coming in and being new and getting to this point is cool,” DeGeorge said. “I can’t say enough about his role and how much he’s meant to this program and how influential he’s been helping us have success.”
Women
The Mavericks figured something out at halftime and turned a seven-point deficit into a seven-point victory, 68-61, over South Dakota Mines.
“The second half was unbelievable,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Some of the girls showed up. I thought Olivia (Reed) and Monica (Brooks) did a phenomenal job in the second half, scoring for us, rebounding, defending. That was just a totally different team. The big thing was our defense. We gave up 38 points in the first half and in the second half, they really locked in. I’m proud of them, in that third quarter we just held them to seven.”
Reed and Brooks combined for 35 points and 18 rebounds, with Reed playing the entire game, scoring 23 points, one off her career high. She had two fouls in the first 14 minutes, but didn’t have another.
“She just does it all,” Wagner said. “In the first half she was the only one guarding the guards. They were playing four guards and she gets down and did a better job than the guards. She understands everything, moves well. She’s become a special player for us.”
“She just does it all,” Wagner said. “In the first half she was the only one guarding the guards. They were playing four guards and she gets down and did a better job than the guards. She understands everything, moves well. She’s become a special player for us.”
Mesa’s perimeter defense allowed the Hardrockers (3-14, 3-8 RMAC) to make six 3-pointers in the first half, but a renewed focus in the second half led to only two 3s.
Brooks took over on both ends of the floor early in the third quarter, with an assist to Reed to open the quarter, then hit two layups, one off a steal, and a pair of free throws to put CMU (6-11, 5-6) up 39-38. Brooks finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, and point guard Kylie Kravig had 13 points.
Mesa made only one 3-pointer in the game, but scored 36 points in the paint.
The defense didn’t give up a point in the third quarter until Kaydin Davis hit a jumper with 2:33 to play, sparking a Hardrocker run that gave them a 45-44 lead at the end of the quarter.
Reed was fouled early in the fourth and made both free throws, then Jamisyn Heaton hit a reverse layup and drew a foul. She missed the bonus, but the Mavericks didn’t trail the rest of the way, building an 11-point lead at one point.
“They had the big girl on (Brooks) and she took her right to the rim and got fouled, got a couple of layups,” Wagner said. “That’s when the whole momentum of the game changed. You could see she was really determined and kind of put our team on her back there for the first few minutes of the third quarter.
“The next thing you know we have the lead and then the girls are like, ‘OK, we can win this game.’ ’’
Women’s Wrestling
Marissa Gallegos won all three of her matches by technical fall to breeze to the championship of the York University Women’s Open.
Gallegos (16-0), the top-ranked wrestler in the nation at 123 pounds, missed last week’s National Duals with an illness, but gave up only two points in her return, winning the championship 12-2 over Ashley Whetzal of Missouri Valley College.
Cordey Mallo was second and Hania Halverson third at 123 pounds freshman/sophomore division. Mallo was pinned by Central Methodist’s Allison Hynes in the championship match and Halverson pinned Madelyn Plotz of Iowa Western Community College in 22 seconds to take third.