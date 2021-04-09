With no regional tournament bid going to the champion, every team in the RMAC volleyball tournament is playing for the only title they can win this season.
“Yeah, it’s definitely a bummer, but at the same time, we’re that much more excited because we’re not losing a single person when we go into next fall,” Colorado Mesa outside hitter Maddi Foutz said after the Mavericks held off a game CU-Colorado Springs team 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in Thursday’s quarterfinals. “I think we’re more excited than anything, because we see how much better we can get in games like this.”
The Mavericks (15-0) are actually playing for their second title of the season — they picked up the regular season championship plaque and banner before the match. Sabrina VanDeList received the award as the conference freshman of the year and Foutz as the player of the year.
“I remember my first game here and Dave (Fleming) was watching me warm up and he goes, ‘Maybe you could be all-conference one day,’ and I was like, ‘No way.’ I just wasn’t confident enough in that,” Foutz said.
She’s certainly confident now, and showed it Thursday, leading the ultra-balanced attack with nine kills, one ace, five digs and three block assists.
Although they didn’t play their best match of the season — UCCS (4-10) had a lot to do with that — they still gave Fleming his 300th victory at CMU. Fleming was recognized before the match as the RMAC coach of the year.
“I think I’ll focus on that record after the season’s over, when we’re done,” he said. “I mean, I think it speaks to the quality of players that have been in this program and I’ve been lucky enough to be here long enough to coach them and work with them.”
The Mountain Lions were added to the tournament late last week when Regis withdrew because of COVID issues in its athletic department, and came out attacking. Every set was up for grabs until the final 5-10 points.
With their pick-your-poison offense spreading out the attack, the Mountain Lions were trying to decide who to block. Right-side hitter Maranda Theleus finished with eight kills, Holly Schmidt and Haley Hahn seven each and Ashton Reese and Savannah Spitzer six each.
The back-row play was stellar, with the Mavericks refusing to let the ball hit the floor, diving for digs and making lunging, off-balance saves.
“I think when Haley goes back and gets some just ridiculous digs, it’s just so fun for us,” said Schmidt, who had eight digs and received 25 serves without an error. “It just brings our momentum up. When Maddi or me or whoever, the setters, go and dive and gets a nice up, it’s super fun for us.”
Reese had the only solo block of the match for the Mavericks, but the front row teamed up nine times for blocks.
Theleus had three of her eight kills in the second set, which opened up the rest of the front row.
After UCCS fought off a pair of set points in each of the first two sets, the Mavericks put the match away the first chance they got in the third. Reese scored on a hard kill to put the Mavs up 24-21, Hahn and Schmidt teamed up on a block to put the Mavericks into the semifinals at 7:30 tonight against Colorado School of Mines.
In the early semifinal, Metro State plays CSU-Pueblo.
Playing at home, where fans were allowed to attend — and there was a good-sized crowd — has made the tournament even more special.
“My freshman year we won the RMAC tournament but we were at Mines,” Schmidt said. “It’s just a totally different vibe.”
Women’s Soccer
Lila Dere’s goal with less than 16 minutes to play was all the Mavericks needed to defeat Metro State 1-0, giving first-year coach Megan Remec a victory over her previous team.
Dere, a freshman out of Fruita Monument, scored her sixth goal of the season, and has scored in five of the past six games for CMU (4-3-1, 2-2-0 RMAC). The victory broke Mesa’s two-game losing streak against the Roadrunners (2-4-0, 1-2-0).
Emily Signorio made five saves for the shutout, improving her record to 2-2 in goal.
Men’s Soccer
With only six games on the schedule — and one postponed because of COVID protocols in the Regis athletic department — the Mavericks celebrated senior day with a 2-0 victory over Metro State at Maverick Field.
Daisuke Takanaka scored 6 minutes, 13 seconds into the game on a feed from Gabriel Peres, and Leo Mireles added a goal late in the first half, taking a pass from Ethan Anderson and beating the keeper.
The Mavericks (3-0-1, 3-0-1 RMAC) allowed the Roadrunners (2-4-0,2-3-0) only three shots the entire game, none on goal. Conversely, CMU was on the attack from the onset, taking 14 shots and putting seven on goal.