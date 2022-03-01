Colorado Mesa pitcher Shea Mauser delivers a pitch Monday in the first game of a doubleheader sweep against Metro State. Mauser allowed one run on four hits in the Mavericks’ 7-1 victory. Ellie Smith, 4, keeps her eyes squarely on the ball, along with Metro State catcher Jaiden Geist and home plate umpire Greg Hastings. Smith pitched the second game of the doubleheader, a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory.
With the reigning conference pitcher of the year on the injured list, the two remaining arms on the Colorado Mesa softball team’s pitching staff came up with outstanding performances Monday in the Mavericks’ sweep of Metro State.
Shea Mauser threw a four-hitter in the Mavericks’ 7-1 victory in the opening game at the CMU Softball Stadium, and Ellie Smith followed it with a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory.
Paige Adair was injured in practice Thursday and was on crutches in the dugout.
The four-game series sweep of the Roadrunners (8-9, 0-4 RMAC) ran Mesa’s winning streak to nine games.
Mauser (2-1) allowed only a solo home run in the second inning of the first game that tied it 1-1 after Smith delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the first.
She allowed only three hits the rest of the way, and never faced more than four batters in any inning. Mauser didn’t walk a batter and struck out four, needing only 75 pitches.
After the home run, Sarah Jorissen followed Ally Distler’s leadoff single in the bottom of the second with her second home run of the season. In the fifth, Myah Arrieta was hit by a pitch, stole second and took third on an infield single by Mallory Warner, who then stole second.
Distler hit a three-run home run onto the football practice field for a 6-1 lead, and the Mavs added another run in the sixth.
Smith (4-2) walked two and struck out four in her three-hitter and also went 2 for 4 with a double.
Iliana Mendoza drew a leadoff walk in the third inning and moved to second on Ashley Bradford’s sacrifice bunt.
Lauren Wedman’s ground ball was mishandled at short, with Mendoza scoring, and Smith followed with her double down the right-field line.
Wedman scored from third when Arrieta grounded out, and the Mavs’ freshman second baseman added a two-run single in the fifth, scoring Wedman, who doubled, and Bryerly Avina, who was running for Smith after her base hit put runners at the corners.
In the series, Mauser allowed two runs on eight hits. She walked three and struck out 11 in 14 innings.
Smith gave up one run on nine hits, walked four and struck out 10 in her two complete games.