Jordan Stubbings’ sacrifice fly in the seventh inning ended up scoring two runs, giving the Mavericks some insurance in a 5-2 victory Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Bergman Field.
The No. 2 Mavericks (9-3) won the second game 8-0 to split the four-game series.
Up 3-2 in the seventh inning of the first game, the Mavericks had runners at the corners after back-to-back singles by Jonathan Gonzalez and Matthew Turner. Caleb Farmer bunted Turner to second and Haydn McGeary was intentionally walked.
Stubbings lifted a fly ball to center, scoring pinch-runner Julian Boyd. A bad throw by first baseman Grant Kerry allowed Turner to score and McGeary to advance to second.
Austin Lorenz (2-0) retired the Nighthawks in order in both the eighth and ninth innings, pitching 6 2/3 innings in relief of Isaac Hayen, allowing only two hits and striking out six.
Turner hit his second home run of the season and went 2 for 3, with Johnny Carr going 2 for 4.
In the final game of the series, Josh Danyliw threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits, walking two and striking out four.
McGeary hit his sixth home run of the season, following a double by Farmer in the first inning. Base hits by Conrad Villafuerte and Harrison Rodgers set up Spencer Bramwell, who delivered a two-run double for an early 4-0 lead.
After scoring one run in the third, Farmer hit a two-run home run to left-center in the fourth and Turner added an RBI single in the fifth.
Indoor Track & Field
Gunner Rigsby’s third attempt in the triple jump broke his own facility record at the Mountaineer Fieldhouse, 52 feet, 2.3 inches, and won the RMAC indoor championship in Gunnison.
Elijah Williams ran a national provisional qualifying tie of 6.77 seconds to win the men’s 60-meter dash, with Sterling Brassfield third in another provisional time (6.79). Williams also won the 200 meters in a fieldhouse record time of 21.51, another provisional qualifying time.
Those three titles helped the Mavericks to a second-place finish with 101 points, the best finish in program history. CU-Colorado Springs won the men’s title with 168.5 points.
Dawson Heide won the heptathlon with 5,307 points, winning the 60 hurdles in 8.17 seconds to secure the championship.
Zayden Davis was third in the 60 hurdles (8.10), Kelsey Montague ran a 50.16 to place third in the 400 meters and Eddie Kurjak cleared 6 feet, 8.3 inches to place third in the high jump, a national provisional height.
Former Central High School standout David Cardenas, now running at Adams State, won the 800 meters in 1:53.25.
On the women’s side, Rachel Coffey won the high jump with a provisional height of 5 feet, 6.9 inches and Chian DeLoach won the triple jump (39-0.11), also a provisional standard, leading the Mavs to a runner-up finish with 91 points, equaling last year’s finish, the best in program history. UCCS also won the women’s RMAC title with 179.5 points.
Rachel Crutcher (7.61 seconds) was fourth and Sierra Arceneaux fifth (7.63) in the 60 meters, both provisional times, Arceneaux was third in the 200 meters (24.89) and the 400 relay team of Serenity Burnett-Perry, Sophia Lindaur, Mica Jenrette and Arceneaux finished second in 3:55.47.
Beach Volleyball
Colorado Mesa swept Mary Hardin-Baylor and Missouri Baptist 5-0 in the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational.
Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson won their No. 1 doubles match 21-10, 21-10 against Mary Hardin-Baylor and defeated Missouri Baptist 21-8, 21-13. The Mavericks won every match in straight sets in both duals and finished the Division II tournament 2-2.