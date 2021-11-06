Sydney Leffler and Gabrielle Vogt had 13 kills each Friday night as Colorado Mesa won its 10th straight volleyball match, sweeping Chadron State.
Vogt hit .500, committing only two hitting errors in 22 attacks, as the Mavericks dominated the first two sets before coming back from a late deficit in the third to win 25-18, 25-14 27-25. CMU hit .298 as a team and made only two hitting errors in the second set.
Savannah Spitzer added nine kills and Sierra Hunt eight for CMU (18-4, 13-2 RMAC), which inched closer to securing a first-round home match in the RMAC tournament.
The Mavericks, who play at No. 11 Colorado School of Mines tonight, need one more win in their final three matches to clinch a top-four tournament seed.
Setter Sabrina VanDeList dished out 38 assists and had three service aces, with Kerstin Layman recording 10 digs and one ace. Layman became the 18th player in CMU history with 1,000 career digs — she has 1,003 entering tonight's match.
Chadron State (4-18, 2-13) hit only .177 despite CMU not being credited for any blocks. The Mavericks defeated the Eagles for the 27th straight time.
Swimming & Diving
Ben Sampson won two of the five races Colorado Mesa's swim team claimed Friday in a meet against the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming.
Sampson won both men's backstroke events, touching home in the 100-yard backstroke in 49.64 seconds and had a time of 1 minute,49.23 seconds in the 200 back. The Cowboys won the dual 183-117.
Kuba Kiszczak won the men's 100-yard freestyle (46.63) and Lily Borgenheimer won the women's 200 breaststroke (2:20.45). The women swam against Wyoming and Colorado State, losing to Wyoming 229-70 and to CSU 227-71.
Sampson, Kiszczak, Felipe D'Orsi and Lane Austin teamed up to win the men's 400 free relay in 3:05.23.
The men's 200 medley relay team of Sampson, Noah Maestas, Dejan Urbanek and D'Orsi finished second to the Cowboys in 1:32.82, and Urbanek was second in the 1,000 free (10:07.30).
Austin was second and Andrew Scoggin third behind Sampson in the 100 back, Maestas was second in the 100 breaststroke and Austin was third in the 200 back.
Gavin Anderson was second and Steffen Teutswch third in the 500 free, and Urbanek led a 3-4-5 finish in the 100 butterfly.
On the women's side, Katerina Matoskova was third in the 100 backstroke (58.22). Borgenheimer was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:08.23) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke. Lauren White was third in the 200 backstroke, Davy Brown fourth in the 200 IM, Kelsea Wright fourth in the 200 free, and the 400 free relay team of White, Logan Anderson, Ruby Bottai and Brown was fourth.
Tanner Belliston was third on the 3-meter board (250.35 points) and fourth on the 1-meter board in men's diving, with Jolynn Harris fourth on the women's 3-meter board and Ali Lange fifth in 1-meter diving.