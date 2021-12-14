Colorado Mesa’s Kelsey Siemons, 44, blocks a shot from Chadron State’s Ashayla Powers on Saturday in the Mavs’ 76-52 victory at Brownson Arena. Siemons finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots in the win. She blocked seven shots on Friday, along with scoring 16 points and grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds. Siemons was selected the RMAC defensive player of the week.
Dani Turner makes a 3-point shot over Samiyah Worrell from Chadron State on Saturday night. Turner averaged 23 points over the weekend and was voted the RMAC offensive player of the week.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
Dani Turner and Kelsey Siemons led the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball to a sweep of RMAC games last weekend and on Monday were selected the conference offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.
Turner averaged 23 points a game, shooting 58.3% from the field, including a season-high 28 points in an overtime victory against Black Hills State, which was one point off her career high. She followed that with 18 points against Chadron State.
Siemons had a career-high 16 rebounds and blocked seven shots against Black Hills State, plus scored 16 points. She averaged 13.5 rebounds and five blocks on the weekend for CMU (8-1, 3-1 RMAC), which hosts Adams State and CSU-Pueblo this weekend in their final games before the Christmas break.