College Basketball

Turner, Siemons win RMAC awards

Dani Turner and Kelsey Siemons led the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball to a sweep of RMAC games last weekend and on Monday were selected the conference offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively.

Turner averaged 23 points a game, shooting 58.3% from the field, including a season-high 28 points in an overtime victory against Black Hills State, which was one point off her career high. She followed that with 18 points against Chadron State.

Siemons had a career-high 16 rebounds and blocked seven shots against Black Hills State, plus scored 16 points. She averaged 13.5 rebounds and five blocks on the weekend for CMU (8-1, 3-1 RMAC), which hosts Adams State and CSU-Pueblo this weekend in their final games before the Christmas break.