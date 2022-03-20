Haydn McGeary hit a pair of home runs and drove in seven runs Saturday as the No. 6 Colorado Mesa baseball team swept CU-Colorado Springs in a doubleheader at Bergman Field.
McGeary, the reigning Division II player of the year who did not play Friday, hit a three-run home run in the third inning in the opening game, then hit another three-run shot in the fourth inning of the second game, giving him 11 this season.
Blake Rohm (3-1) and Dave Henderson combined on a four-hit shutout in the opener. Rohm allowed two hits and struck out four in five innings and Henderson had two strikeouts and allowed two hits in the final two innings.
In the opener, after McGeary’s home run, Spencer Bramwell doubled home a pair of runs in the third, and, up 6-0 entering the sixth, the Mavericks doubled their run total with a six-run sixth.
Conrad Villafuerte got three runs home on a bases-loaded single that was misplayed in left field, clearing the bases and allowing Villafuerte to advance to third. He scored on a base hit by Bramwell, who drove in three runs for the Mavs (18-5, 9-2 RMAC).
Kannon Handy (4-1), who threw a no-hitter on Monday and was voted the RMAC, South Central Regional and national pitcher of the week, struck out 10 in the second game in five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.
Bramwell drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning after McGeary’s home run with his seventh double of the season, and Chase Hamilton hit his eighth double of the season in the third, driving in two runs.
Softball
Despite falling behind 4-0 after a first-inning grand slam, Colorado Mesa pounded Adams State pitching for 29 hits in a 13-5, 10-0 doubleheader sweep in Alamosa.
In the opener, Breck Smith hit a first-inning grand slam against Shea Mauser.
CMU scored five runs in the top of the second, with Nicole Christensen hitting a two-run home run and Ashley Bradford adding an RBI triple. Ally Distler and Myah Arrieta also drove in runs in the inning, but Adams State’s Emma Wilder tied it with a solo home run in the bottom of the second.
The Mavericks (20-4, 12-0 RMAC) scored twice in the third and fourth innings and ended the game on the run rule with a four-run fifth inning.
Distler drove in three runs, Ellie Smith, Christensen and Lauren Wedman two each. Mesa had six extra-base hits, including a pair of doubles by Smith, in the 18-hit attack.
CMU broke the second game open with three runs in the fourth, three more in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Christensen, Wedman and Brandi Haller each drove in two runs. Arrieta tripled and scored in the first inning and back-to-back-to-back doubles by Distler, Christensen and Haller made it 3-0 in the third after Sarah Jorissen drew a leadoff walk.
Smith (11-2) threw five shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out four in the 19th straight win for CMU.
Men’s Lacrosse
The Mavericks trailed second-ranked Tampa by one, 6-5, at halftime, but were outscored 5-3 in the third quarter in a 15-12 loss.
Carson Schwark tied the game only seconds into the third quarter after taking a pass from AJ Switzer, but Tampa’s Owen Miller and Colin White scored back-to-back goals.
Switzer answered with another tying goal, but the Mavericks (5-3) couldn’t pull ahead in the final 20 minutes.
Switzer scored three goals, with James Steinke, Alex Blatt and Jed Brummett scoring two apiece, but the Mavs’ defense had a hard time with a couple of the Spartans.
White and Luke Mcananey scored five goals each for Tampa (8-0), which scored on three extra-man opportunities.
Tennis
Tyler Landen won his No. 4 singles match and Jorge Abreu and Tegan Hartman won at No. 3 doubles, but the Mavericks' men's team fell 6-1 to No. 22 Azusa Pacific University at the Cougars' Munson and Bavougian Tennis Complex.
The Cougars are 10-4, the Mavericks 3-10, with Landen earning the only team point with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 win over Ian Lee.
In doubles, Abreu and Hartman won their match over Dylan Parsley and Ivan Noel Hornung, 6-2.
The women's team was shut out by the No. 19 Cougars, who feature three players ranked in the region and Eleonora Liga, who is ranked No. 3 in the nation at No. 1 singles.
Liga is ranked first in the West Region and defeated Issy Coman 6-1, 6-1.
Makenna Livingston (No. 2) and Macy Richards (No. 5) pushed their matches to a third set before losing.
Livingston, ranked No. 14 in the West Region, lost to No. 18 April Wong 6-4. 4-6, 10-4.