It’s all about adjustments.
Colorado Mesa’s defense was getting beat on scramble plays in the first half Saturday, but it was a different story after some halftime discussions in the Mavericks’ 56-37 victory at New Mexico Highlands.
“Here’s the deal; we knew it was going to be back and forth, they’re really talented,” CMU coach Tremaine Jackson said after the game. “Their quarterback does a good job in their offense. We had to hold on and hope our conditioning would win in the end, and it did.”
When Highlands quarterback Ramone Atkins got out of the pocket and started improvising, he found receivers slipping behind the Mavs’ secondary for big plays.
“From their previous two games, we knew their quarterback, if he started scrambling, he was going to get vertical and heave it up,” Jackson said. “He did the same thing against Mines. He did it to us in the first half. The second half he didn’t.”
Better containment and coverage changed all that in the second half, when the Mavericks (2-0, 1-0 RMAC) turned a three-point deficit into a runaway victory.
“The halftime adjustments the defensive staff made really helped us,” Jackson said. “Those are the things we’ll celebrate. It’s hard to win against offenses like this that are explosive.”
The Mavs’ offense had more than its share of explosive plays — Avian Thomas broke off a 68-yard touchdown run early and Darick Holmes hauled in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Karst Hunter, who also threw a 5-yard TD to Dagan Rienks in the first half.
A last-second field goal gave the Cowboys a 30-27 lead.
“We’ve got to address third-down conversions,” Jackson said of the defense. “We have to get off the field. We had a penalty, it should have been a delay of game penalty (against Highlands) but it wasn’t, and then we run into the punter that led to a score. Against an offense like that you can’t keep giving them chances.”
The defensive adjustments helped the Mavs get off the field quicker in the second half, and the offense took advantage. Hunter hit LJ McConnell for a 74-yard touchdown and added runs of 34 and 1 yards. Morian Walker and Isaac Maestas added short touchdown runs in the second half to put the game well out of reach.
New Mexico Highlands did not provide official statistics from the game Saturday — the school does not have a sports information director and the stat program shut down in the second quarter. Colorado Mesa Sports Information Director David Jahnke was compiling stats off the video feed Saturday night.
Jackson liked what he saw from the Mavericks coming off a bye week against a team that has outstanding speed, much like CMU.
“What we didn’t know … we knew we were faster than William Jewell, no disrespect to them, but (Highlands) looked pretty fast,” Jackson said. “We didn’t know if we were faster than them. We’re faster than them and we’re going to be faster than a lot of people.”
He also liked how CMU controlled the line of scrimmage on offense against the Cowboys’ aggressive defensive front.
“They’ve had a chip on their shoulder for two weeks,” Jackson said. “Word was we weren’t going to be able to run the ball against the talented defensive line of Highlands. … Our running game, the way Coach (Brayle) Brown called the game and he and Coach (Mike) Barela worked on a plan, they didn’t have any answers for our run game. That was exciting to watch.
“I said when I got here I wanted us to be a running football team. We threw the ball, but we ran the ball a lot.”