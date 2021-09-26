Tremaine Jackson isn’t a fake punt guy, so he was just as surprised as anyone when Colorado Mesa punter Blake Moore pulled the ball down and took off in the third quarter Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
“The true test of our defense was we had an uncharacteristic mistake by our punter, who thought he saw the fake sign, just made a mistake and ended up botching the punt and (the defense) bailed him out,“ Jackson said after the Mavericks’ 24-17 victory over Chadron State. “They bailed him out and (Chadron) ended up missing a field goal.”
Moore’s mixup just gave the Mavericks’ defense one more test against Chadron State on a day it was tested time and time again, and kept passing those tests.
In a 10-3 game, the Eagles were set up for the tying score on the CMU 24. Three plays later, they lined up for a 42-yard field goal from the same spot on the field. The Eagles’ Gunnar Jones missed the field goal.
Three plays later, Avian Thomas, who rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries, broke off an impressive 50-yard touchdown romp down the sideline, spinning out of a tackle at the 30, for a 17-3 lead.
Chadron’s ball-control passing game was putting up yardage, but at halftime had only three points to show for it.
After the Mavs’ first two series of the game, the offense got into a nice rhythm, with quarterback Karst Hunter being patient in the pocket to find receivers, and threw a 6-yard touchdown to LJ McConnell with 4:19 left in the first half.
“We take what they give us, we don’t try to force anything,” Hunter said. “If they give us the short out we take that and then eventually try to take a shot. We have athletes on the outside, all three, four, five receivers, however many you want to say we’ve got. They’ll go make plays.”
Lucas Ruiz-Diaz added a 42-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the half, and after Chadron closed to within 17-10, Dwight Blakey put on a show. The graduate transfer receiver from Central Arkansas didn’t have a catch last week, but finished with eight against the Eagles for 86 yards.
“Everybody as receivers, we’ve bought in, and any time anyone can take off,” Blakey said. “None of us are worried about stats.”
On second and 2 from the 44 after three straight completions, Hunter, who completed 19 of 30 passes for 172 yards, hit Blakey near the CMU sideline. At the 38, Blakey took a jarring shot from Brendan Brehmer, but he didn’t go down. Instead, he hesitated, perhaps a bit dazed, before picking up a couple more yards before being brought down.
“I have to thank my trainer back home for getting me bigger and stronger so I can take hits like that,” Blakey said with a grin. “He stung me. I was like, wait, I’m still in bounds, keep going.”
Brehmer was ejected for targeting, and on the next play, Blakey caught a 1-yard pass and took a late hit. The unsportsmanlike conduct flag put the ball at the 4, and on second down, the Mavs jumped into a bunch formation, with Blakey running for the 2-yard touchdown for a 24-10 lead.
“That was my first rushing touchdown in college, so that was cool,” he said.
Jackson called the formation “an old-school T formation that we ran in Tecmo Bowl (video game). He took a shot (on the pass that drew the targeting call). It was a clean shot, I thought, and he responded. At the moment you couldn’t tell he took a shot. He didn’t catch any balls last week and had a big game this week and he acts the same way.”
Aided by a defensive holding call, Chadron was moving the ball early in the fourth quarter, but Darrien Young broke up a pass in the end zone, followed by another end zone breakup by Bryce Stevenson. After that breakup, Chadron receiver Ali Musa ripped off his helmet, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and pushing the Eagles back to the 42.
Torren Calhoun came screaming off the end and sacked Chadron quarterback Dalton Holst, stripping the ball, which CMU’s Kaden Stewart recovered.
“They’ve told us the last two weeks to get turnovers,” Calhoun said. “Sack the elbow of the quarterback. When I saw a free path and I knew I could get the tackle, I just went for it all in one.”
The way Chadron (1-3, 1-2 RMAC) was playing ball-control worked when it came to yardage (402 total yards to CMU’s 327) and time of possession (33:48-26:12), but the Mavericks (3-0, 2-0) cashed in when it counted.
“We didn’t have a lot of possessions in the first half,” Jackson said. “Their game plan was to grind us out and not let our offense get on the field. Great game plan by them. When we finally clicked, we clicked in a row and were able to run the score up.
”We talk about getting a 2-for-1 before the half, scoring something before the half, it ended up being a field goal today, and then coming out in the third quarter and scoring a touchdown. That 10-point swing allowed us to win the game.”