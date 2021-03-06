Decision-making was the key Friday night for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team in the RMAC semifinals against Adams State.
First, the fourth-ranked Mavericks had to decide when to attack the Grizzlies inside, especially when both of Adams State’s big men, 6-foot-8 Frederick Jackson and 6-7 Malik Moore were on the floor, or decide if the better choice was to take the open outside shot.
They had to decide to keep the ball moving on offense, because when they slow down, the ball tends to stick and they end up turning it over.
The Mavericks did all those things in a 78-66 victory to reach tonight’s championship game against Colorado Mines at 6 p.m. at Brownson Arena. The fifth-ranked Orediggers (16-1) held off Black Hills State 71-64 to set up a rematch of last year’s tournament championship game, which CMU won.
“I thought it was way better in terms of making decisions,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “You know, the last time we played them we had 26 turnovers and tonight we had 11, and that was a huge key. … It’s really one of the best jobs we’ve done with turnovers all year. We made really good decisions in the paint.”
Early on, the Mavericks worked to get the ball inside to Ethan Menzies, but if he didn’t have a shot, he looked to kick the ball back out, and the shooters were ready.
”As soon as you drove we’d get another guy open and if you didn’t like the 3 you had we’d continue to drive until we got the open shot, pretty much,” Reece Johnson said.
Six of CMU’s first seven scoring possessions ended in three points — five 3-pointers by four different players, plus a three-point play by Menzies. Only a baseline driving layup by Blaise Threatt went for two points in the Mavs’ 20-15 start in the first nine minutes.
“Whenever we went off that ball screen, their defender on the weak side would always come back to the paint, which left people like Reece or (David) Rico or anyone like that wide open in the corner,” Menzies said. “So we kind of took advantage of that and they knocked down some shots.”
Not only did those early 3-pointers gave the Mavs (20-1) confidence, they helped open Menzies up inside. With Mac Riniker scrapping against Jackson inside and scoring 14 points, it allowed Menzies a little room to work on the low block. He finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Jared Small had 13 points and Georgie Dancer, who was tasked with guarding the Grizzlies’ hot-shooting guard, Destan Williams, added 10 more.
Williams finished with 21 points, Jackson had 15 and Kaelin Crane 13.
“Georgie did an unbelievable job on him,” DeGeorge said. “After scoring whatever he did, 35 against Metro (in the quarterfinals), it was really the difference in the game. To hold him to 21 points on 18 shots was I thought key and we did a good job on him.”
The Mavericks went up 51-42 midway through the second half when Johnson hit a 3 from the corner off an inbounds play coming out of a timeout. With 7:30 to play, Christopher Speller drove the lane and appeared to get tripped, but before he hit the floor, he passed to Threatt in the corner, who buried another 3, part of a 9-2 run that stretched the lead to 61-49 on a Euro-step layup by Dancer with 5 minutes remaining.
Because of their versatility on defense, the Mavericks went to a small lineup at times to give Menzies a breather, with Riniker more than holding his own against Jackson inside.
“I think the big thing was he had that stretch where they were sagging off of him and he just was very aggressive attacking and created opportunities for himself and a couple opportunities to dump it down as well,” DeGeorge said of Riniker.
”We’ve got basically nine guys that can score in double figures on any given night, so if they’re gonna give us something, we’ll take it and we’ve got guys who can take advantage of it.”
Colorado Mines 71, Black Hills State 64: The Orediggers got 15 points from Austin Means, one of four players in double figures, but had to hold off the Yellowjackets, who were in the game until the final couple of minutes.
A 3-pointer by Trey Whitley, who had 15 points for Black Hills (10-7), with 1:42 to play, made it a one-point game, 65-64, but the Yellowjackets had to foul, and the Orediggers made six of eight free throws to put the game away.
Michael Glen finished with 13 points, Brendan Sullivan 12 and Trent Dykema 11 for Colorado Mines Joel Scott had 19 for Black Hills State, with Adam Moussa hitting five 3-pointers and scored 16.