For the first time since 2012, the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team is in the championship game of the RMAC Tournament.
The Mavericks (20-10), upset top-seeded Dixie State 86-79 on Friday night in the semifinals — on the Trailblazers’ home floor.
“Our road problems (earlier this season) wasn’t that we weren’t playing with confidence, we had a hard time sustaining our concepts,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said.
“It’s hard to tell (on the video stream), but the intensity of the environment with the crowd makes such an impact here. We had to weather that in the first half and I thought we showed a lot of poise.”
Colorado Mesa never let Dixie (23-7) get on a big run and take control. A layup by Michael Skinner broke a 35-35 tie with 2:09 to play in the first half, and after Dixie scored, the Mavs went inside to Ethan Richardson, who hit a short jumper.
Jared Small was fouled on a rebound and hit two free throws for a 41-37 halftime lead. Small led the Mavericks with 22 points, Richardson had 17, Skinner 15, Tommy Nuno 13 and Kolton Peterson 10.
Mesa led the rest of the way, and every time Dixie State threatened, the Mavs responded.
Peterson hit two crucial 3-pointers in the second half, and was fouled on the second, converting a four-point play for a 57-46 lead with 13:33 to play. About a minute later, Nuno hit a layup to make it 63-51, but three minutes later it was a two-point game, 63-61.
“Jared made a couple of big plays when they countered,” DeGeorge said. “We did get a matchup when they tried to play two bigs, we had a lot of them over the course of the night. We got a big one for KP to get him 3s when they tried to guard him with a big. We ran a play and he makes it and gets fouled by a 6-8 guy guarding him.”
It was a one-point game, 65-64, with 7:37 left, but Mesa went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play by Nuno, to push the lead to nine with 5:13 to play.
Behind Jack Pagenkopf’s 32 points, the Trailblazers kept it within striking distance. He hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to get within two, 77-75, but Nuno scored, Small hit two free throws and with 13 seconds left, Skinner blocked a 3-point attempt by Andre Wilson, grabbed the carom and was fouled by Pagenkopf. Skinner’s final two free throws sealed the game.
“We’ve been talking all year about this group just needs time,” DeGeorge said. “They’ve had some lapses, but they had tremendous focus.”
CMU has never won the men’s RMAC Tournament title, and the Mavericks went into the week knowing they needed three wins in a five-day span to extend the season. Mesa is No. 10 in the South Central Regional rankings, with eight teams getting bids Sunday, including the tournament champion, which receives an automatic bid. They play Colorado Mines at 7 tonight for that chance.
“We’re in a good place mentally and ready to compete in the moment and keep going,” DeGeorge said. “It’s enjoyable to see.”