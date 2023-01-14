Blaise Threatt and Joel Scott never guarded one another Friday night, but they both put on a show for their respective basketball teams.
In the end, Threatt had a better supporting cast in Colorado Mesa's 80-69 upset of third-ranked Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota, the first loss of the season for the Yellow Jackets (13-1, 7-1 RMAC).
“That was the real difference. They had no one in double figures besides Scott, and Blaise had a tremendous game and then (we had) three other guys in double figures offensively,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said. “It was a great defensive effort. Outside of Scott, the rest of their team shot just over 30% for the game.
“That was kind of our game plan, guard him one-on-one and make him earn everything and not let those other guys kill us.”
Threatt finished with 26 points, picking his way through the paint for layups and short jumpers and hitting a couple of open 3-pointers — one when his defender fell down on a jab step — and Scott led all scorers with 31 points. In the second half, the reigning RMAC player of the year was virtually the only offense the Yellow Jackets had.
Mesa never let anyone else get a good look. Adam Moussa finished with seven points and Sindou Cisse eight for the Yellow Jackets.
“He's a little streaky, but he's incredibly talented and he's really gotten going against us,” DeGeorge said of Moussa. “When they get that second scorer, they're just really difficult to deal with. He and (PJ) Hayes and (Matthew) Ragsdale missed a couple of open 3s but they never really were able to get consistent rhythm looks, and when they got shots, they didn't make a lot of them, which was huge for us.”
CMU (13-3, 8-2 RMAC) used several different defensive matchups against Scott, whose size and strength is a problem for just about any team. Mac Riniker used his quickness and tenacity against him until he got into foul trouble in the second half.
Scott shot over Trevor Baskin despite the Mavs' forward's lengthy arms, and he was quicker in the post than Michael McCurry — all but seven of Scott's points came in the second half. By using four different players — Owen Koonce also took his turn — to defend him and not double-teaming him in the post, Scott got his points, but had four very different defenders to work against.
“No question Mac is the best matchup against him, but I really thought Trevor and Mick did a nice job,” DeGeorge said. “We distributed a lot of fouls on him between those guys, I guess Mac had one in the full court, so it's probably 10 fouls trying to box him out or deal with him.”
Threatt, too, was a tough matchup for Black Hills State, working off screens to attack the rim, especially in the second half.
The Mavericks led 33-30 at halftime, then shot 57.6% from the field in the second half to steadily build its lead to as many as 14 points, 66-52, with 5:04 remaining. For the game, CMU shot 50.8% from the field and Black Hills 41.9%.
Riniker finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, Baskin had 12 points and nine rebounds and Koonce scored 10 more for the Mavericks, who won their eighth straight game.
Black Hills made a late run, but Riniker came up with two key plays in the final two minutes. First, he drove the baseline after back-to-back misses by the Mavs, who grabbed the offensive rebound both times, and hit a layup with 1:47 remaining for a 72-61 lead.
On the Yellow Jackets' next trip down the floor, he stole a pass meant for Scott in the post and took off on a break. Instead of driving in for a quick layup or dunk, he brought the ball back out to the top of the key, then looped through and drove the lane for a layup with 1:22 to play, running several seconds off the clock.
Mesa ran some clock in the final five minutes for a couple of reasons — one, to limit Black Hills' possessions and two, to try to catch a breather.
“During that key stretch, the four-minute media (timeout) was coming but there just were no whistles and everybody was exhausted on the floor, so both teams were playing slower,” DeGeorge said. “I wanted to call timeout but I just felt like they were more tired than we were. Eventually they called timeout with like 1:12 to go and it was a 12-point game and we were in pretty good shape by that point. That little sequence worked to our advantage.”
The 13-point deficit after Riniker's steal was too much for Black Hills, which started pressing late and forced a couple of turnovers but couldn't get any closer than nine points.
Baskin followed a miss in the second half with a one-handed dunk and made two of CMU's five 3-pointers, helping to stretch the defense. Koonce, too, was aggressive attacking the paint and Christopher Speller grabbed a couple of key offensive rebounds to give the Mavericks extra possessions — they scored 13 second-chance points and 50 of their 80 points came in the paint.
Losing to the Yellow Jackets in the South Central Regional final has quietly driven the Mavericks, who now have to come off the emotional win today against South Dakota Mines.
“It's been hanging over us, with the two teams so evenly matched,” DeGeorge said. “To have free throws to take the lead with five minutes to go in the NCAA tournament game last year and then for them to go on to the Final Four and have all these national rankings and attention on them, beat us out of a conference championship by half a game, I think this has been hanging over us.
“The emotional toll of this game is real and the physical toll is as well. It will take a very special effort (today) for us to respond against a team that's playing great at home and is fighting for a conference tournament bid.”
Women
The third-quarter woes returned for the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team Friday night.
The Mavericks, down seven at halftime, were outscored 20-12 coming out of the locker room in their 59-45 loss at Black Hills State.
“We just came out flat,” coach Taylor Wagner said. “There wasn’t, at any point in the game, that I felt like we were ever in control. That’s the biggest thing. You’ve got to be mature to come up here, the big, long bus ride, and it’s a tough place to play, and you’ve got to be ready.
“We tried to get them ready all week in practice and we were flat in practice, so we played exactly how we practiced this week.”
They had battled back from a 20-9 deficit in the second quarter after Black Hills’ Kaila Bertram hit a 3-pointer at the 8:17 mark, getting within five points, 22-17, with 3:10 to play in the half. CMU missed its final four shots of the quarter as the Mavs tried to cut more into the deficit.
Olivia Reed, who led the Mavericks (5-11, 4-6 RMAC) with 11 points, and Jamisyn Heaton, who added eight, scored to open up the third quarter, but then CMU went five minutes without scoring. That allowed the Yellow Jackets (11-3, 6-2) to push the lead from 28-23 to 44-23 before Heaton went inside for a bucket to end the drought.
Reed’s layup with 21 seconds left in the third quarter made it 46-31. The Mavericks outscored Black Hills State 14-13 in the fourth quartet, but couldn’t make up for the scoreless stretch.
“We really could have won the game,” Wagner said. “I don’t think they did anything special, we were just flat. We just did not look like ourselves. We didn’t guard well, we didn’t rebound, we didn’t share the ball. We only had (four) assists.”
Still, the Mavericks’ defense was good enough to keep the Yellow Jackets in check, allowing only 59 points, but Mesa made only three 3-pointers in 15 attempts and shot only 31.6% from the field to Black Hills’ 40.7%.
“We didn’t look like we did the last couple weeks,” Wagner said. “That’s the biggest thing I was disappointed in. Even if we lose and compete, you can feel good about it, but we didn’t come out and compete.”