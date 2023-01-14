CMU MEN'S BB VS CHADRON STATE

Colorado Mesa's Blaise Threatt shoots a jumper earlier this season against Chadron State at Brownson Arena. Friday night against Black Hills State, Threatt scored 28 points in the Mavs' 80-69 victory over the third-ranked Yellow Jackets.

 Scott Crabtree

Blaise Threatt and Joel Scott never guarded one another Friday night, but they both put on a show for their respective basketball teams.

In the end, Threatt had a better supporting cast in Colorado Mesa's 80-69 upset of third-ranked Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota, the first loss of the season for the Yellow Jackets (13-1, 7-1 RMAC).