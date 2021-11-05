This isn’t the celebration they had planned.
Two weeks ago, the NCAA Division II playoffs were clearly in view for the Colorado Mesa football team. The Mavericks had defeated the No. 3 team in the nation and had climbed into the national rankings. They were one spot out of the top seven in Super Region 4 with three games to play. Win out and the Mavericks would win the RMAC title and reach the playoffs.
Western Colorado wrecked that vision last week with a decisive 23-9 victory in Gunnison, keeping the Mountaineers’ conference title and playoff hopes very much alive. The Mavericks (6-2, 5-2 RMAC) dropped out of the top 25 and fell one spot to No. 9 in the region this week.
“This is really about just going out there, executing the game plan and dominating the other team for four quarters,” senior linebacker and defensive co-captain Remington Green said. “That’s really all it is. Nothing’s promised at this point, so we’ve just got to go out there and get the job done.”
The only thing that’s promised, Green and defensive coordinator Brandon Andersen said, are the final two games, the first of which is at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Black Hills State (4-5, 2-5) at Stocker Stadium.
“Not to look ahead, but if you really look at things, a lot of the two-loss teams that are left play against each other,” Andersen said. “I don’t know how slim our playoff hopes are, but at the end of the day, I can’t control that. All we can control is what we go do on the field.”
Nineteen seniors and graduate students will play their final home game Saturday. Only two of those, defensive back D’Angelo Lindsey and offensive lineman Andy Ritter, have spent their entire careers at Mesa.
Lindsey is in his sixth season — he redshirted in 2019 after playing his first three years, then played in last fall’s three-game COVID season and took advantage of the NCAA granting all players another year of eligibility.
Ritter is also a sixth-year senior, spending his first four seasons as a tight end, making five catches before moving to the offensive line under Tremaine Jackson. He didn’t play in the COVID year and is wrapping up his career this fall.
The Mavs have seven players pursuing graduate degrees and Green will finish his master’s degree in kinesiology this spring after transferring from Liberty University last year, where he got his degree in criminal justice. He’s only been in GJ a year and a half, moving to Colorado from Virginia, but he immediately made himself at home.
“I put a lot of faith and a lot of trust in this place,” he said. “And I really didn’t have a choice. This was a huge opportunity for me and my life and what I’ve been through. I had to make the most of it, just really submit myself. Dive right in and just fully submit to the culture.”
He’s second on the team with 56 tackles, two behind his defensive co-captain, senior safety Damar’ren Mitchell, a mainstay in the secondary since transferring from Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018, when he was a first-team All-RMAC selection.
Mitchell quarterbacks the defense, which has allowed an average of 17 points a game. The defense has caused 14 turnovers, all while rotating players in and out, manly to keep them fresh and playing at a high level. It’s also helped develop depth for the future.
“Honestly, the young guys piece of it really (wasn’t planned),” Andersen said. “That’s not been a part of why we’ve done it, we’ve just seen so many guys that are capable of playing that can help us. And in order to keep guys fresh, to have guys playing hard, but also to give guys roles to hang onto.
“If you give one player who maybe is really talented but doesn’t quite understand everything yet and is young, if you give him two or three things to do, he’ll go do that and do it really, really well. I think our guys have really bought into that. It’s brought our group closer together and it’s really helped us.
“Team speed is something we hang our hat on defensively and it’s allowed us to play faster. When you’re not having to play 90 snaps in a game and instead you’re playing 30 or 40, it’s a lot easier to go play hard.”
Even though the majority of the Mavs playing their final home game are relatively new to the program, it doesn’t mean it won’t be an emotional day.
“It’s bittersweet for sure. I feel like I just got my footing here at CMU and especially within the community,” Green said.
“I just really want to be remembered as a really good teammate, a guy who’s willing to do anything for the guys around him. I also want to be known as one of the best to do it, because that’s my mentality. I wake up every morning to get the job done, be the best at the highest level.”