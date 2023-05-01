CMU vs Rollins 041523
Colorado Mesa coach Chris Hanks has led the Mavericks to 17 regular-season RMAC baseball titles, including 11 in a row. The fourth-ranked Mavericks routed New Mexico Highlands 29-8 on Sunday to secure the title and will host the RMAC Tournament at The Diamond in two weeks.

 Scott Crabtree

For the second straight game, runs were easy to come by for the Colorado Mesa baseball team.

The No. 4 Mavericks won their 11th straight RMAC regular-season championship Sunday in a 29-8 rout of New Mexico Highlands, completing the series sweep. Mesa’s win clinched a tie for the title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Not long after the Mavs won their ninth straight game, Colorado School of Mines defeated Metro State 17-6, giving CMU (37-9, 26-2 RMAC) the title outright.