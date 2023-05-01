For the second straight game, runs were easy to come by for the Colorado Mesa baseball team.
The No. 4 Mavericks won their 11th straight RMAC regular-season championship Sunday in a 29-8 rout of New Mexico Highlands, completing the series sweep. Mesa’s win clinched a tie for the title and the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Not long after the Mavs won their ninth straight game, Colorado School of Mines defeated Metro State 17-6, giving CMU (37-9, 26-2 RMAC) the title outright.
Mesa has swept five of its seven conference series this season and won three of four in the other two. The Mavericks wrap up the regular season with a four-game series against Adams State, starting with their annual fireworks game at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Suplizio Field. The remainder of the series will move back to The Diamond at Bus Bergman Sports Complex, which will host the conference tournament starting May 10.
A 10-run first inning set the tone against the Cowboys. Kolby Felix hit a two-run double and Max Valdez hit the first of his two home runs in the inning. Stevenson Reynolds added a three-run double for a 10-0 lead.
Felix and Harrison Rodgers hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning, Braden Winget and Felix went deep in the fourth. Brent Renteria added a three-run home run in the fifth and Jordan Ellison made it 26-3 with a three-run home run in the sixth.
Blake Rohm threw three innings as he continues to come back from last season’s arm injury, striking out five and allowing only one run on two hits. Five relievers finished up, combining for five more strikeouts. Mesa pitchers issued only two walks.
CMU coach Chris Hanks, who won his 17th conference title in the past 25 seasons, substituted every position on the field at least once, and all but two of the 20 hitters to go to the plate got at least one hit.
The two home runs by Felix, who started in left field, led the 25-hit attack. Felix went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs. Renteria and Ellison drove in three runs each, with Renteria, who spelled Julian Boyd in right field, going 3 for 3.
Mesa scored in all but the second inning, putting up four in the third, three in each of fourth, fifth and seventh innings and six in the six.
In the four-game series, the Mavericks outscored the Cowboys (3-43, 2-26) 76-22 and hit 17 home runs.
Track & Field
Led by a 1-2 finish in the javelin, the Colorado Mesa men’s track & field team placed second in the RMAC championships, its highest place in program history.
The men scored 125.5 points, with CU-Colorado Springs winning the team title with 180 points. Sophomore Cameron Kalaf’s mark of 203 feet, 9 inches earned him the gold medal and a national provisional mark in the javelin, with freshman Gavin Korkeakoski second at 193-0, also a provisional mark. Dawson Heide was fourth at 180-9.
Sierra Arceneaux dominated the women’s sprints, winning both the 100 meters and 200 meters with national provisional qualifying times in both and leading the CMU women’s team to a fourth-place finish.
The Colorado Mesa sprinter clocked a time of 11.61 seconds in the 100 and followed it up with a time of 23.51 in the 200, winning that race by more than one second.
The CMU women finished second with 102 points, the most the women’s team has ever scored in the conference meet. CU-Colorado Springs won the RMAC team title with 130.5 points.
Elijah Williams was third in the men’s 100 meters (10.68) and seventh in the 200 (21.98), freshman Justin Blanton was fifth in the 400 (48.60) and Triston Charles fourth in the 5,000 meters (14:52.36).
Kelsey Montague won the bronze medal in the 400 hurdles (54.35), with Logan Hafey fifth (55.34).
Beau Thornton, Mateo Casados, Kade Christensen and Williams teamed up to place second in the 4x100 relay with a qualifying time of 40.57, with the 4x400 team of Blanton, AJ Smallwood, Dawson Heide and Montague placing fourth (3:15.84).
Zace Buckhold placed second in the triple jump (47-11¾).
Jordan Burnett was second in the women’s 400 meters with a national provisional time of 55.63 seconds, Kira MacGill had a provisional time of 4:30.90 in the 1,500 meters, placing sixth. MacGill also placed third in the 5,000 meters in 16:5.99, another provisional time.
Averie Griffith placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.83) and Brockman sixth (14.87). Brockman was third in the long jump (18 feet, 6 inches) and Kiana Jackson third in the triple jump (39-1).
The Mavericks have two last-chance meets, including one on their home track on May 7, as they await bids to the national championships May 25-27.
Lacrosse
Jed Brummett scored five goals, giving him a conference-leading 54 this season, and the Mavericks used scoring runs of nine, eight and seven goals in a 27-4 runaway victory over Adams State at Community Hospital Unity Field.
It was the highest-scoring game of the season for the No. 12 Mavericks, who scored 25 goals against Lees-McRae earlier this season.
Erich Petersen also scored five goals and AJ Switzer had four to wrap up the Mavericks’ undefeated conference season. CMU (14-2, 6-0 RMAC) is ranked sixth in the South Region, in position to receive a bid to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Part of Mesa’s first big flurry of goals was a four-goal outburst in the final three minutes of the first quarter. Switzer scored with 2:57 left in the quarter, Brummett connected at the 2:10 mark and Dylan Checketts scored with 1:52 remaining.
With only one second remaining on the clock, James Steinke scored for a 9-2 lead It was 18-3 at halftime after Petersen scored three straight goals in the final 1:30 of the half.
Again, Mesa dominated every statistic, taking more shots in the first 15 minutes, 23, than the Grizzlies (2-7, 1-5) took the entire game, 22. Mesa finished with 70 shots, 40 on goal, against the team they’ll play in Thursday’s RMAC semifinals at the CHUF.
The Mavericks had 52 ground balls to Adams State’s 14 and won 23 of 29 faceoffs.